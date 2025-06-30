Royal College of Physicians responds to government proposals to tackle obesity

Dr Kath McCullough, Royal College of Physicians’ special adviser on obesity said: “This is exactly the type of bold policy we need to shift from sickness to prevention. Obesity is one of the most significant public health challenges facing our NHS, driving preventable illness, demand and health inequalities. This is a welcome move so people can buy healthy food more easily.

“Equitable access to treatment is part of the solution, but we must do all we can to prevent people developing obesity and overweight in the first place. We need to make it easier to make affordable, healthy choices and lead healthy lives. Government must set out more bold policies on prevention in its 10-year plan to tackle the drivers of obesity and ill health more widely.”