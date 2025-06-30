Global Ion Chromatography Market Set For 8.4% Growth, Reaching $3.58 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

Ion Chromatography Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Global Ion Chromatography Market Expected To Grow?

The ion chromatography market size experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.38 billion in 2024 to $2.59 billion in 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.8%. This significant uptick during the historic period can be traced back to the soaring demand for quality assurance and control, increasing need for precise and reproducible analytical results, burgeoning demand in the pharmaceutical industry, growth in food and beverage testing, and environmental testing of pollutants and ions.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

Predictions indicate that the Ion Chromatography market is expected to continue its growth trajectory over the next few years, increasing to $3.58 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.4%. This promising projection for the forecast period can be credited to the rising demand in the chemical and petrochemical industries, the application in energy sectors and power generation, expansion in forensic and toxicological studies, rigorous quality control in the fertilizer and agrochemical industry, and the growth in biopharmaceutical R&D activities.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Ion Chromatography Market?

Currently, the market is witnessing the emergence of several innovative trends such as the development of high-performance IC systems, advancements in column chemistry and materials, integration of IC with mass spectrometry, automation and miniaturization of IC instruments, along with the enhancement of data analysis software for IC.

How Are Pharmaceutical Research And Development Investments Impacting The Market?

The surge in investments for pharmaceutical research and development, trading the path for the discovery, design, testing, and novel disease treatments, is expected to drive the growth of the Ion Chromatography market. Increasing prevalence of chronic and complex diseases offer an imperative for new and effective treatments.

The significance of ion chromatography in the pharmaceutical industry, particularly in the accurate detection and quantification of ionic compounds like active pharmaceutical ingredients, excipients, and impurities, is noteworthy. For instance, in July 2024, according to the Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology, a UK-based government department, the business enterprise sector conducted £9.0 billion $12.1 billion worth of research and development R&D in the pharmaceutical industry in 2022, contributing 0.36% to the nation's gross domestic product GDP.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Ion Chromatography Market Share?

Major Key Players in the Ion Chromatography sector include, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Danaher Corporation, GE Healthcare, Agilent Technologies Inc., Cytiva, Sartorius AG, PerkinElmer Inc., Tosoh Bioscience LLC, Shimadzu Corporation, Waters Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, SCIEX, Metrohm AG, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, Sykam Chromatography, Qingdao Shenghan Chromatograph Technology Co. Ltd., Resonac, Buck Scientific, and MembraPure GmbH.

What Are The New Advancements Created By Key Players?

Major companies operating within the Ion Chromatography market primarily focused on creating superior and advanced solutions, including next-generation instruments, that can enhance reliability, efficiency, and adaptability in laboratories across a wide range of sectors.

What Are The Key Trends Of The Ion Chromatography Market?

Thermo Fisher Scientific, a leading US-based biotechnology company, launched the Thermo Scientific Dionex Inuvion Ion Chromatography IC system. The system features advanced pump technology to enhance speed and deliver more accurate data. Its design provides easy access to components simplifying system setup and routine maintenance.

How Is The Global Ion Chromatography Market Segmented?

By Type, the Ion Chromatography market has been segmented into Ion Chromatographs, Ion Chromatography Supplies, Ion Exchange Resins, and Sample Preparation Systems. Techniques include Suppressed Ion Chromatography, Non-Suppressed Ion Chromatography, and Capillary Ion Chromatography. It finds applications in Environmental Testing, Pharmaceutical Industry, Food Industry, Chemical Industry, and Other Applications.

What Are The Leading Region In The Ion Chromatography Market?

The Ion Chromatography market, as per regional analysis, had North America as the largest player in 2024. Notably, it is predicted that Asia-Pacific will be the fastest-growing region. Other areas covered in the report are Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

