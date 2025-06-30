Eastern Cape Provincial Government on floods update status update as of 30 June 2025

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government is providing an update on the ongoing search and recovery efforts following the 9-10 June 2025 disastrous floods in the province. As of today, the 30 June 2025, sadly, a total of 102 bodies have been recovered across various districts.

This figure indicates an increase of one person from the previous update provided on the 26th June 2025.

OR Tambo remains the hardest hit with 78 fatalities, Amathole 10, Alfred Nzo 5, Joe Gqabi 2, Sarah Baartman 2, and Chris Hani 5.

From the 102 bodies recovered, 96 bodies have been identified and handed over to families, while 6 remain unidentified. Due to the passage of time, DNA tests may be required to positively identify bodies found decomposed thus implying that it may take longer to identify the deceased.

Among the deceased are 32 pupils, with a demographic breakdown of 49 men and 53 women, and 63 adults and 39 children.

The search and recovery teams are continuing with the search, working tirelessly to locate and recover any possible remaining bodies. The South African Police Services (SAPS) and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) helicopters have been deployed to support the ongoing search and recovery efforts and this coordinated aerial support aims to intensify the search for possible more victims including two children still missing.

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government continues providing shelter, meals and all necessities to all the displaced families in Community Care Centres and accommodation establishments in and around Mthatha in O.R. Tambo District Municipality and Butterworth in Amathole District Municipality.

The Department of Health continues to provide essential medical services on-site at shelters and affected communities. Similarly, the Department of Social Development supported by private sector partners is delivering crucial psychosocial support directly to grieving families, and schools impacted by the floods.

Meanwhile, the Department of Home Affairs has dispatched mobile units to facilitate the replacement of vital documents, such as IDs and certificates, ensuring that affected individuals can access these services without leaving their temporary homes.

Thus far, 56 victims of the floods have been buried across the province and government continues to offer sympathies to all the families of the bereaved as well as critical support to ensure the burial of the deceased in a dignified manner.

