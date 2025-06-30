Workforce Management Market to Witness 10.2% CAGR Growth, Reaching $9,391 Million by 2027 | AMR

Workforce Management Market Size

Rising demand for workforce optimization, mobile apps, and cloud-based solutions is driving growth in the global workforce management market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, the workforce management market size was valued at $4,350 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $9,391 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2020 to 2027.Workforce is the biggest asset of a business, where they play a critical role to perform day-to-day operations and offer biggest competitive advantage in the highly competitive market. Thus, many business leaders opt for workforce management solutions to help them optimize their workforce operations and schedule the task depending upon the task priority and skilled labor. This in turn is a factor that drives the workforce management market during the forecast period. Moreover, in this digital era, workforce mobile applications have gained high traction owing to their ability to track the employee location and gain task status instantaneously.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 288 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3068 Workforce management offers wide range of solutions such as time and attendance management, task management, workforce scheduling, workforce analytics, budgeting and forecasting, and many others. Though the workforce management solution offers wide range of features, there are many advance/premium features that require extra cost. Thus, many companies opt for customized solutions package that includes features that are specific to their needs. This has created significant opportunity for workforce management market growth, owing to workforce customized solutions offerings.Based on geography, North America generated the largest share in 2019, holding more than two-fifths of the global workforce management market. This is because businesses in North America have started adopting workforce management to remain competitive in the market. At the same time, Asia-Pacific would portray the fastest CAGR of 13.1% during the study period, owing to increase in popularity of e-commerce sites, rise in the number of emerging startups, and presence of service industry in the region.Depending upon the deployment mode the workforce management market is divided into on-premises and cloud. The cloud segment dominated the market in 2019, whereas on-premises deployment were widely preferred among large enterprises owing to high availability of infrastructure. Adoption of cloud technology have proliferated the number of applications launched that offer high volume of data storage and access to data at anytime and anywhere. Hence, increase in adoption of cloud-based workforce management is widely witnessed as an on-going trend in the global workforce management market. Moreover, necessity to achieve competitive advantage many companies prefer for pay-as-you-go model, due to which cloud-based workforce management solutions dominates the market during the forecast period.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/workforce-management-software-market/purchase-options Based on component, the solution segment contributed to more than three-fifths of the global workforce management market revenue in 2019, and is expected to rule the roost by 2027. Wide array of benefits offered by workforce management solutions such as harnessing the power of big data for analytics drive the segment growth. The services segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.1% throughout the forecast period, owing to the fact that these services reduce time and costs associated with optimizing systems in the initial phase of deploymentAs enterprises are compelled to cope with growing consumer demand, the need for optimized and well-coordinated workforce has raised the adoption of workforce management among various organizations. Moreover, large enterprises have high number of workforce operating across the globe. High adoption of workforce management is thus witnessed among large enterprises as these organizations thrive to have cohesive and detailed understanding of their employees and task completed reports.Healthcare and retail industries leverage the mobile-based workforce applications as it offers then cost benefit and ease in handling business. Moreover, retail and manufacturing industries thrive to optimize their supply chain processes, among which workforce plays a major role. Human resource management plays an important role in all industries, insights on employees’ accountability as well as performance evaluation can help industries to achieve high productivity. This in turn is a major factor expected to drive the growth of the global workforce management market in the forthcoming years.Managing disruptions of productivity due to the COVID-19 outbreak is a major factor the drives the growth of the workforce management market in 2020. Many business leaders thrive in communicating information about contingency planning in a crisis, especially during a viral outbreak. This has created opportunities for adoption of workforce management solutions and services to help businesses to protect their employees and organizational productivity. Workforce management is playing a crucial role in strengthening remote working capabilities and is creating a strategy for communicating factually and effectively with employees, customers, partners and other stakeholders. Hence, workforce management market is expected to witness positive growth in the COVID-19 impact with minimalistic disruptions that could be due to lack of infrastructure.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3068 Key Findings Of The Study1. By component, the solution segment dominated the workforce management market size in 2019. However, the services segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period in the workforce management industry.2. As per deployment mode, in 2019, on-premise was the leading segment. However, the cloud segment is expected to display significant growth during the forecast period.3. On the basis of organization size, large enterprises segment was dominant in 2019 in terms of workforce management market share. However, the small & medium enterprises segment is expected to depict significant growth in terms of CAGR.4. According to industry vertical, the IT and telecom sector generated the highest revenue in 2019. However, the manufacturing sector is expected to witness a considerable workforce management market growth in the near future.5. Region wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant CAGR in the coming years. Moreover, North America dominate the workforce management market share in 2019.Some of the key market players profiled in the workforce management market analysis include ADP, LLC, Infor, IBM Corporation, Kronos Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SumTotal Systems, LLC, Verint Systems Inc., Workday, Inc., and WorkForce Software, LLC. Major players operating in this market have witnessed significant adoption of strategies such as business expansion and partnership to reduce supply–demand gap. With increase in remote working and lockdown initiatives across the globe, major players have collaborated their product portfolio to provide differentiated and innovative cloud-based workforce management products.If you have any special requirements, Request customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3068 Other Trending Report:1. Smart Home Security Market Share 2. Managed Services Market Growth About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view of providing business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, on Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: + 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.