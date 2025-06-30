Saudi German Health UAE is Setting A New Standard in Patient Experience

Raising the Bar for Patient Experience

Inside Saudi German Health UAE Bold Move to Embed “Hospitality Caliber” Experience into Daily Healthcare Operations in partnership with CXM.

Patient Experience is built when people don’t just follow steps, they believe in the purpose behind them.” — Ahmed Eissa, Group CEO, Saudi German Health UAE

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saudi German Health UAE, one of the region’s most prominent healthcare networks, has completed a critical milestone in its ongoing transformation to embed “hospitality-caliber” service into the heart of healthcare operations. In partnership with CXM, a strategic experience transformation partner, the hospital is reimagining what it means to “care like family”- not as a slogan, but as a lived, system-wide reality.

From Vision to Execution: Embedding “Hospitality-Caliber” Care into the Hospitals Operating Model

What began months ago as a vision to reimagine how patients are treated not just medically, but emotionally and operationally has evolved into a structured, hospital-wide program. Today, with Phase 2 finalized, Saudi German Health UAE continues this journey with renewed momentum and system-wide alignment.

“Patient Experience is built when people don’t just follow steps, they believe in the purpose behind them. At Saudi German Health UAE, we’ve been aligning care, culture, and operations around one shared truth: experience is not an initiative, it’s how we lead, how we work, and how we serve.”

– Ahmed Eissa, Group CEO, Saudi German Health UAE

Every touchpoint, team interaction, and daily routine is being re-examined through the lens of experience: how care is felt, not just how it is delivered.

In collaboration with CXM, more than 850 team members stepped into a journey of reflection, co-creation, and cultural alignment. From leadership presence to frontline dialogue, the hospital activated new ways of working rooted in empathy, clarity, and shared purpose.

Patient Experience by Design: Realigning Hospital Teams Around Purpose and Patient Outcomes

Now, as the transformation moves forward, Saudi German Health UAE is preparing to enter its next chapter: co-designing the behavioural and experiential elements that will bring the philosophy of Caring Like Family to life in even deeper, more human-centred ways. This will include reimagining onboarding, empowering peer-to-peer recognition, enhancing patient journey design, and creating signature moments that leave lasting emotional impact.

“What Saudi German Health UAE has chosen isn’t easy. But it’s real. And it shows what’s possible when patient experience is treated not as a layer but as the operating system.”

– Raluca Berchiu, Founder & CEO, CXM

How Saudi German Health UAE is Setting a Benchmark in Patient Experience

Saudi German Health UAE is among the first healthcare institutions in the UAE to treat “hospitality-caliber” service as essential infrastructure equal in importance to clinical protocols and operational workflows. This is about building emotional connection with patients, a level of personalization and attentiveness they expect from other industries but rarely experience in healthcare.

CXM continues to support this evolution translating vision into operational reality, ensuring “hospitality-caliber” experience is not just felt, but sustained.



About Saudi German Health UAE

Saudi German Health UAE is one of the region’s most prominent healthcare networks, dedicated to delivering world-class medical care with a human touch. Grounded in the philosophy of Caring Like Family, it continues to raise the bar for what excellence in healthcare truly feels like.

About CXM

CXM is a strategic transformation partner helping hospitals and healthcare systems lead in a patient-centred era. With a focus on growth, operational excellence, and experience innovation, CXM supports healthcare leaders in embedding lasting change across performance, culture, and care delivery. Through its Hospitality-Driven Patient Experience Model, CXM translates bold experience visions into operational reality guiding transformation from strategy to execution.

Elevating Patient Experience in Hospitals

