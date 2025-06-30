Agriculture Market Forecast to 2034 – For Business Leaders, Analysts, and Strategic Teams

The Business Research Company

How Big Is The Global Agriculture Market Expected To Grow?

The global agriculture market is witnessing an unprecedented growth trajectory, fueled by various potent market trends and driving forces. According to the Agricultural Global Market Report 2025, the agriculture market size has come a long way and has exhibited robust growth. It is projected to surge from $14361.62 billion in 2024 to $15502.69 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.9%. The growth experienced in the historic period can be ascribed to factors such as population growth, globalization of trade, government policies, crop protection products, climate and weather patterns, and rural development programs.

What Does The Projections Say About The Future Of Agriculture Market?

In the forthcoming years, the agriculture market is anticipated to maintain its strong growth pace. By 2029, it is estimated to expand to a staggering $20637.4 billion, ushering in a CAGR of 7.4%. The expectant growth in the forecast period can be credited to the rise of sustainable agricultural practices, advancements in genetic engineering in crops, organic farming, vertical farming, and innovative water management solutions addressing global food security concerns. The forecast period will also see significant trends such as the adoption of precision agriculture technologies, the integration of artificial intelligence in farming, digital marketplaces for agricultural products, utilization of autonomous farming equipment, and adoption of farm management software.

How Are Changing Consumer Preferences Impacting Global Agriculture?

The surge in health consciousness and shifting consumer preferences towards healthier and diverse diets is set to further stimulate the growth of the agriculture market in the future. Healthier, nutrient-rich diets and diverse food choices mean that smallholder farming households can improve the diversity and nutrient adequacy of the crops they cultivate. This not only enhances the demand for a broader variety of crops but also benefits farmers and augments the diversity of the crops grown in the agriculture sector.

Who Are The Key Industry Players In The Agriculture Market?

The agricultural domain is teeming with notable players who significantly influence the market growth trajectory. These players include Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Wilmar International Ltd., Dow Inc., Olam International, Bayer AG, Tyson Foods, Deere & Company, Nutrien Ltd., and others. These industry behemoths have played crucial roles in shaping the agriculture market, and their continued efforts promise a future of growth and advancement.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Agriculture Market?

Companies operating in the agriculture market are investing in new technologies to stay competitive. For instance, agriculture drones have been developed to collect precise data on crop health, soil conditions, and pest infestations, strengthening their market stance. These unmanned aerial vehicles UAVs are being utilized extensively to enhance crop yields and efficiency while reducing costs.

How Is The Agriculture Market Segmented?

Understanding market segmentation is crucial to grasp the comprehensive dynamics of the agriculture market. The market is segmented –

1 By Type: Animal produce, Crop Production, Rural Activities

2 By Nature: Organic, Conventional

3 By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels

Under each of these main segments, there are subsegments:

1 By Animal Produce: Livestock, Poultry, Dairy Products

2 By Crop Production: Cereal Crops, Oilseed Crops, Horticultural Crops

3 By Rural Activities: Agroforestry, Organic Farming, Agricultural Services

What Are The Leading Region In The Agriculture Market?

Asia-Pacific rose as the largest region in the agriculture market in 2024, followed by North America. The market report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report also covers various countries such as Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Bangladesh, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Hong Kong, New Zealand, USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, France, Germany, UK, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Russia, Czech Republic, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Iran, Turkey, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa.

