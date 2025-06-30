Global CAR-T Therapy Market To Reach $5.42 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 15.9%

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's CAR-T Therapy Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Global CAR-T Therapy Market Expected To Grow?

Over recent years, the CAR-T therapy market size has witnessed speedy expansion. From $2.53 billion in 2024, it is projected to reach $3.01 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 18.9%. Increases in healthcare expenditure, enhancements in pharmaceutical R&D expenditure, and advances in drug discovery are primary attributors to this historic period growth.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

Looking ahead, the CAR-T therapy market size is anticipated to remain on an upward trajectory. Expected to rise to $5.42 billion by 2029, the market's CAGR calculates at 15.9%. This forecast period growth comes on the back of an increase in the blood cancer incidence rate, a rise in healthcare expenditure, a robust pipeline of drugs, and an amplified focus on CAR-T therapy.

What Are The Key Trends Of The CAR-T Therapy Market?

Interestingly, the forecast period promises several trends. Among these are investments in R&D for creating remodeled CAR-T therapy aimed at avoiding neurological side effects, creation of off-the-shelf allogeneic CAR-T therapy for advanced cancer treatment, manufacturing next-generation CAR T cells to improve high-grade glioma treatment, investments in AI and machine learning solutions to optimize future CAR-T therapy, and strategic collaborations to enhance innovation.

What factors drive the growth of the CAR-T therapy market?

One primary answer lies in the rising prevalence of cancer. Defined as an increase in the number of diagnosed cases of cancer within a specified population or region over a given period, the rising prevalence of cancer has spurred research and investment in cancer therapies, including cellular immunotherapies. These treatments are particularly relevant for addressing the needs of cancer patients, and their development represents a significant advance in the field of oncology.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The CAR-T Therapy Market Share?

When it comes to key players in the CAR-T therapy market, the list is extensive. From Gilead Sciences to Novartis AG, Biocon to Gracell Biotechnologies Ltd, the market teems with influential players driving growth and advancement. Numerous firms focus on developing technologically advanced solutions like diagnostic tools to enhance treatment personalization and improve patient outcomes. Diagnostic tools, which can encompass tests, imaging equipment, or lab analyses, play a crucial role in identifying and analyzing diseases, conditions, or health issues in individuals.

How Is The Global CAR-T Therapy Market Segmented?

The CAR-T therapy market's segmentation is also an area of considerable interest. Running the gamut from type Monotherapy, Combination Therapy to target antigen CD19, CD22, BCMA, and application acute lymphoblastic leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, the market is as diverse as it is expansive.

What Are The Leading Region In The CAR-T Therapy Market?

In terms of geographical footprint, North America occupied the most significant share of the CAR-T therapy market in 2024. Western Europe followed as the second-largest region globally. Other regions covered in the CAR-T Therapy market report include Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The report also delves into various countries, from Australia and Brazil to China, France, Germany, and beyond.

