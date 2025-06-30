Automotive Logistics Set for $203.54B by 2032, Rising at 8.09% CAGR

Automotive Logistics Market

The Automotive Logistics Market is projected to grow from USD 111.59B in 2024 to USD 203.54B by 2032, driven by rising EV demand and a steady CAGR of 8.09%.

The U.S. Automotive Logistics Market is expanding steadily, fueled by rising EV production and smart supply chains, contributing to the global Market’s $203.54B forecast by 2032.” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Automotive Logistics Market Size was valued at approximately USD 111.59 Billion in 2024, and it is projected to reach close to USD 203.54 Billion by 2032, reflecting steady growth With a CAGR of 8.09%. This upward trend is primarily fueled by increased vehicle production volumes, expanding electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing, and heightened demand for reliable, just-in-time delivery systems.Automotive logistics covers a wide range of services, including the transportation of finished vehicles, inbound and outbound parts delivery, warehousing, supply chain management, and aftermarket services. Whether it’s sourcing components from global suppliers or ensuring the timely delivery of vehicles to dealerships, logistics plays a central role in the automotive ecosystem.To Download Sample Report: https://datamintelligence.com/download-sample/automotive-logistics-market Key Growth DriversElectrification of VehiclesAs automakers accelerate their shift toward electric mobility, the logistics landscape is evolving. EV batteries require specialized handling, packaging, and transportation due to safety and regulatory concerns. This has created a niche market within logistics dedicated to EV components.Digitalization and Smart LogisticsThe integration of AI, IoT, and advanced data analytics into logistics networks has enabled real-time visibility, route optimization, predictive maintenance, and better inventory control. Digital twins and blockchain technologies are also being adopted to bring transparency and traceability across the supply chain.Global Supply Chain DiversificationIn response to supply chain disruptions, automakers are diversifying supplier bases and logistics routes. Regional hubs are being established to reduce reliance on single-source manufacturing, leading to increased demand for localized logistics support.Sustainability InitiativesBoth automakers and logistics providers are under pressure to reduce their carbon footprints. This has resulted in growing investments in green logistics solutions, such as electric trucks, rail transport, and eco-friendly packaging materials.Regional OutlookNorth AmericaNorth America, especially the U.S., remains a major player in the automotive logistics market. The region benefits from strong domestic vehicle manufacturing, advanced infrastructure, and large-scale investments in electric vehicles. The presence of major auto OEMs and logistics providers further enhances the market landscape.EuropeEurope’s focus on sustainability and automation is shaping its automotive logistics sector. Countries like Germany and France are integrating smart logistics hubs and automated warehousing to support EV supply chains and ensure compliance with strict environmental regulations.Asia-PacificThe Asia-Pacific region is experiencing the most rapid growth, driven by key markets such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India. These nations are heavily involved in EV manufacturing and component exports, making logistics efficiency a top priority. China's massive auto production base and Japan's advanced technological capabilities make the region vital for global automotive logistics.Latin America & Middle EastWhile still emerging, these regions are seeing growing investments in infrastructure, especially as automakers expand their global footprint. The Middle East, in particular, is evolving into a transshipment hub for auto parts and finished vehicles.Key Players in the MarketSeveral logistics providers have carved out specialized services for the automotive sector. Leading names include:BLG Logistics Group AG & Co. KGCEVA LogisticsDHLDSV A/SExpeditors International of Washington, Inc.GEFCOHellmann Worldwide LogisticsKuehne + Nagel International AGPenske Automotive GroupRyder System, Inc.SNCF LogisticsMarket Segmentation:By Type: Finished Vehicle, Automobile PartsBy Activity: Warehousing, TransportationBy Distribution: Domestic, InternationalBy Solution: Inbound, Outbound, ReverseBy Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and AfricaBuy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence: https://datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=automotive-logistics-market Latest News of USAIn the United States, there has been a surge in automotive logistics investments tied to EV manufacturing. In early 2025, a leading logistics provider announced a multi-million-dollar partnership with an American EV automaker to develop dedicated EV battery supply chain hubs across key states including Michigan, Ohio, and Tennessee.Additionally, U.S. ports are adapting to the growing influx of automotive parts and vehicles. The Port of Baltimore and Port of Savannah are enhancing their automotive processing facilities to accommodate increased imports and exports of EVs and related components.Rail networks in the U.S. are also being upgraded, with major freight operators collaborating with automakers to establish greener, more reliable cross-country transportation corridors. The emphasis is now on reducing lead times while ensuring compliance with carbon reduction goals.Latest News of JapanJapan remains a technology leader in the automotive world, and its logistics sector is no exception. In 2025, a major Japanese automaker partnered with a local logistics firm to introduce autonomous delivery vehicles for short-distance transportation of auto parts between factories and warehouses. These autonomous systems are being tested in suburban areas of Aichi and Fukuoka prefectures.Meanwhile, Japan is also focusing on decarbonizing its automotive supply chains. In line with its Green Growth Strategy, several logistics companies have transitioned to electric and hydrogen-powered delivery trucks, especially in industrial zones around Tokyo and Osaka.In another development, Japanese ports such as Yokohama and Kobe have implemented AI-based traffic and cargo handling systems to manage the increasing volume of imported and exported automotive components, particularly for hybrid and electric vehicles.Experts ThoughtsThe automotive logistics market is at a turning point, where traditional practices are being replaced by agile, digital-first, and sustainability-driven strategies. As global vehicle production becomes more complex and technology-centric, logistics will continue to be a critical enabler of success across the industry.With investments pouring in, particularly around EV support infrastructure and smart supply chains, the market is set for accelerated growth well into the next decade. Whether in Japan, the U.S., or emerging markets, automotive logistics is quickly becoming the backbone of innovation and resilience in the global automotive landscape.Purchase Your Subscription to Power Your Strategy with Precision: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Here are The Most Recent Related Reports By DataM Intelligence:

