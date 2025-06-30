CloudIBN Cybersecurity Services Enhances Threat Visibility with Single Pane of Glass Security Management

CloudIBN - Cybersecurity Services

CloudIBN enhances threat visibility with single pane of glass security, delivering unified, 24x7 protection and simplified cybersecurity management.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudIBN, a trusted leader in managed Cybersecurity Services , today introduces its Single Pane of Glass Security Management solution—bringing unified visibility across Microsoft platforms like M365, Azure, Defender, Sentinel, Intune, and Entra. This innovation allows enterprises to manage their entire Microsoft security suite effortlessly from one centralized dashboard, eliminating tool fragmentation and boosting operational efficiency.The Visibility Gap in Microsoft Security EnvironmentsToday’s Microsoft-powered enterprises typically juggle disparate dashboards—Microsoft Defender, Sentinel, Purview, Entra, and others—each offering valuable data, but lacking cohesion. This complexity impedes security teams, slows response, and increases risk.CloudIBN’s Cybersecurity Solutions eliminate this challenge by aggregating alerts, logs, configuration recommendations, compliance data, and incident insights into one instantly accessible platform—the single pane of glass—empowering faster, smarter security operations.Curious how cohesive your security visibility is? Request a Demo → https://www.cloudibn.com/contact/ What the Single Pane of Glass EntailsCloudIBN’s integrated dashboard includes:1. Real-Time Alerts & Correlation: Unified threat feeds from Defender, Sentinel, Intune, and Entra.2. Configuration Health Overview: Posture scores and misconfiguration alerts across cloud, identity, and endpoints.3. Compliance Dashboard: Snapshot views of GDPR, HIPAA, ISO, PCI status.4. Incident Management Hub: Track alerts, responses, incidents, ownership—all in one pane.5. Threat Analytics & Hunting Tools: Context-enriched insights from Microsoft Sentinel and proprietary threat intelligence.6. One-Click Playbooks: Automated response actions via Sentinel & Azure Logic Apps.Everything is presented in an intuitive, customizable interface that fits users from analysts to executives.How It Works1. Onboarding & IntegrationCloudIBN engineers onboard and integrate Microsoft tools into a centralized management portal using secure API connectors.2. Alert & Log AggregationAll events—from Office 365, Azure, endpoints, identities—feed into a unified SIEM for correlation.3. Cross-Platform Correlation & PrioritizationThe platform correlates threats across toolsets—such as linking identity brute-force to email phishing—to flag high-risk incidents.4. Automated Response with PlaybooksOne-click Sentinel playbooks initiate automated containment actions, validated by SOC analysts.5. Reporting & Continuous ImprovementDynamic dashboards followed by monthly analytics, improvement recommendations, and compliance snapshots.Want to harmonize your Microsoft security operations? Schedule Your Integrated Security Tour: https://www.cloudibn.com/lp/pr-cybersecurity-in-usa/ Why CloudIBN’s Solution Stands Out1. Integrated by Microsoft-Ready Experts: Certified in Sentinel, Defender, Entra, Intune.2. 24x7 SOC with Playbook Backed Automation: Immediate escalation or automated remediation in response to threats.3. Custom Dashboards: Role-specific views—from CISO to SOC analyst—designed for clarity.4. Proactive Posture Management: Configuration drift detection and live remediation suggestions.5. Scalable & Modular: Seamlessly adds new Microsoft services as your needs grow.Microsoft Security Solutions Layered for ImpactBeneath the interface lies a comprehensive integration of:1. Microsoft Defender: Endpoint and Office protection feeds.2. Microsoft Sentinel: Powerful SIEM that drives correlation and response orchestration.3. Microsoft Entra: Identity and access event integration.4. Microsoft Intune: Device compliance and security posture insights.5. Microsoft Purview: Data governance and insider risk visibility.Each layer provides input, and the pane aggregates and optimizes them—creating powerful situational awareness.In complex environments, visibility empowers defense. CloudIBN’s Single Pane of Glass Security Management delivers unmatched awareness, agility, and response power—all while simplifying operations and reducing risk. By integrating seamlessly with Microsoft Security Services , including Microsoft Defender, Sentinel, Entra, and Purview, CloudIBN enhances threat detection, streamlines compliance, and enables rapid incident response across hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures. This is the future of integrated Cybersecurity Solutions across Microsoft’s security ecosystem—centralized, intelligent, and proactive. With CloudIBN, organizations gain full-spectrum security visibility and control from a unified dashboard, transforming how they manage risk in a digital-first world. The future of cybersecurity is here—powered by Microsoft, delivered by CloudIBN.Related Services:VAPT Services:About CloudIBNFounded in 1999, CloudIBN is an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 certified IT and Cybersecurity service provider. As a Microsoft Cloud Managed Services Partner, IBN specializes in VAPT, SIEM-SOAR consulting and deployment, cloud security, and compliance consulting. With a team of experienced lead auditors and cybersecurity specialists, IBN is committed to securing digital infrastructures worldwide

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.