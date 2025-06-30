Isocitrate Dehydrogenase IDH Inhibitors Market Forecast to 2034 – For Business Leaders, Analysts, and Strategic Teams

Isocitrate Dehydrogenase (IDH) Inhibitors Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Isocitrate Dehydrogenase (IDH) Inhibitors Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Has The Isocitrate Dehydrogenase IDH Inhibitors Market Developed In Recent Years And What Are Its Growth Prospects?

According to the latest report, the isocitrate dehydrogenase idh inhibitors market size has grown exponentially in recent years. From a $1.94 billion valuation in 2024, it is projected to surge to $2.46 billion in 2025, signaling a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 27.0%. Several aspects have driven this growth during the historical period, such as an increased incidence of hematologic cancers, improved genetic profiling in oncology, clinical success of targeted therapies, precision medicine initiatives, and a rise in healthcare spending in the field of oncology.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

Anticipated future growth shows a promising trend as well. The market size is expected to soar to $6.34 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 26.7%. The potential for growth during the forecast period is backed mainly by supportive reimbursement policies, a rising incidence of blood cancers, a growing awareness among oncologists, the increasing adoption of precision medicine, and an expansion in healthcare infrastructure and oncology centers. The forecast period is also expected to witness progress in genomic and molecular diagnostics, collaborations and licensing deals, advancements in drug delivery technologies, improved diagnostic technologies, and the development of combination therapies.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Isocitrate Dehydrogenase IDH Inhibitors Market?

Notably, the frequency of acute myeloid leukemia is tipped to be a significant contributor to the future growth of the isocitrate dehydrogenase IDH inhibitors market. Acute myeloid leukemia AML constitutes a rapidly progressive cancer of the blood and bone marrow characterized by the swift production of abnormal white blood cells that interfere with normal blood cell generation. An increase in the frequency of acute myeloid leukemia is primarily linked to the rise in the aging population, who are at a higher risk of developing this aggressive blood cancer due to age-related changes in their bone marrow and immune system.

Who Are The Significant Players In The Isocitrate Dehydrogenase IDH Inhibitors Market?

Several major companies operate in the isocitrate dehydrogenase IDH inhibitors market, including Roche Holding AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Les Laboratoires Servier, Evotec SE, HUTCHMED China Limited, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc., CStone Pharmaceuticals, Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc., Philogen S.p.A., Kura Oncology, Inc., Philogen S.p.A., Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., Adooq Bioscience LLC, Taiho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Celgene Corporation, Focus Biomolecules LLC, and InvivoChem LLC.

What Are The Key Trends Of The Isocitrate Dehydrogenase IDH Inhibitors Market?

Major companies in the isocitrate dehydrogenase IDH inhibitors market are also working on obtaining regulatory approvals to expand the clinical use of their therapies, accelerate market entry, and gain a competitive edge in treating IDH-mutant cancers. Official permissions granted by health authorities that permit a drug to be marketed and used after confirming its safety and effectiveness constitute regulatory approvals.

How Is The Isocitrate Dehydrogenase IDH Inhibitors Market Segmented?

The isocitrate dehydrogenase IDH inhibitors market analyzed in the report is segmented based on

1 Type: IDH1 Mutant Medullary Malignant Tumor, IDH2 Mutant Medullary Malignant Tumor, Other Types

2 Molecule Type: Monoclonal Antibodies, Peptides, Small Molecules, Other Molecule Types

3 Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical

4 Application: FLT3 Inhibitor, DH Inhibitor, Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitor, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1 By IDH1 Mutant Medullary Malignant Tumor: Acute Myeloid Leukemia AML, Glioma Or Glioblastoma, Cholangiocarcinoma, Chondrosarcoma

2 By IDH2 Mutant Medullary Malignant Tumor: Acute Myeloid Leukemia AML, Myelodysplastic Syndromes MDS, Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma AITL

3 By Other Types: Solid Tumors With IDH Mutations, Metastatic Cancers With IDH Alterations, Experimental Or Off-Label Uses In Rare Cancers

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Isocitrate Dehydrogenase IDH Inhibitors Market?

North America claimed the title of the largest region in the isocitrate dehydrogenase IDH inhibitors market in 2024, with the Asia-Pacific region expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. The report covers several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

