MEC Gaoage Oageng Molapisi responds to SCOPA directive on Kagisano-Molopo Local Municipality

North West MEC for Cooperative Governance , Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Gaoage Oageng Molapisi, has noted the statement issued by the Standing Committee on Provincial Public Accounts (SCOPA), chaired by Hon. Smuts Matshe, regarding the state of governance in the Kagisano-Molopo Local Municipality.

The MEC agrees with the Committee that the continued failure by the municipal council to elect a Mayor is a “clear violation of governance norms, with serious implications for oversight, service delivery, and accountability.”

MEC Molapisi also supports the permanent appointment of the Mayor for municipal governance stability. During the invocation of Section 139(1)(a) the MEC had directed the municipality to finalize the election of the Mayor.

“Although notable progress and commitment on the side of the Administration since the invocation of Section 139(1)(a) ; the situation in Kagisano-Molopo is deeply concerning and cannot be ignored. The residents of the municipality deserve effective, accountable leadership and a council that upholds the rule of law and serves the public interest,” said the MEC.

In addition to the report to be submitted by the Speaker of Council as directed by SCOPA, the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs will send a senior delegation to Kagisano-Molopo in the coming week to engage with the Municipal Council, provide legal guidance, and ensure that the municipality urgently complies with the legislative requirements for the election of a Mayor or Acting Mayor.

MEC Molapisi thanks SCOPA for its vigilant oversight and reiterates his Department’s commitment to clean governance, ethical leadership, and the urgent restoration of the rule of law across all municipalities in the province.

Enquiries

Lerato Gambu

Media Liaison Officer and Spokesperson

Cell: 0763221165

Email: lgambu@nwpg.gov.za

Dineo Thapelo

Director: Communications

Cell: 072 218 2559

Email: Dthapelo@nwpg.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA

