Deputy President Paul Mashatile takes clean cities and towns service delivery programme to Free State Province, 1 Jul

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will on Tuesday, 01 July 2025, lead the Clean Cities and Towns integrated service delivery programme in the Matjhabeng Local Municipality near Welkom, in the Free State Province.

Launched last month in Gauteng, the Clean Cities and Towns campaign is a nationwide initiative aimed at fostering cleaner, greener, and more inclusive urban and rural spaces, while encouraging citizens to come together for community cleaning activities throughout townships and villages.

It is envisaged that the service delivery initiative will not only promote cleaner surroundings but also cultivate a sense of community spirit, volunteerism and pride among residents.

Additionally, the campaign also builds on the Deputy President’s commitments made at the SALGA Lekgotla earlier in the year to address both environmental and socio-economic challenges faced by municipalities as part of a broader service delivery drive by Government within the context of the District Development Model.

As part of his visit to the Matjhabeng Municipality, Deputy President Mashatile will embark on a guided tour of the Renergen Tetra4 Facility. The visit aims to provide him with first-hand insight into the operations of the Helium Gas Plant and its contribution to the local and national economy.

The Deputy President will interact with both workers and management of the facility.

The second leg of the Deputy President’s visit will take place at the Thabong Water Treatment Plant, where he will assess the project's progress toward completion. The plant is vital in improving sanitation services for communities in Thabong East, Thabong Central, Riebeeckstad, and Bronville.

On the last leg of this Integrated Service Delivery and Cleaning campaign, the Deputy President will join members of the community in a number of activities including pitching potholes, road marking and other cleaning services in the Matjhabeng Local Municipality.

Deputy President Mashatile will be joined in the Clean Cities and Towns Campaign by the Premier of Free State Province, Mme Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae; Representatives of Provincial and Local Government; Executive Mayor of Matjhabeng Local Municipality, Cllr Thanduxolo Khalipha, Executive Mayor of Lejweleputswa District Municipality, Cllr. Veronica Ntakumbana and senior government officials.

Details of the campaign are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 01 July 2025

Time: 09h30 (Media to arrive 09h00)

Venue: Matjhabeng Local Municipality Main Building, Matjhabeng, Free State Province.

Media wishing to cover the service delivery programme must please RSVP with Mr Tshediso Tlali (Matjhabeng Municipality) on 072 133 4424 or Bongani Majola (Presidency) on 082 339 1993.

Media enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza

Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840

#GovZAUpdates

