Global Lactation Support Supplements Market Set For 7.1% Growth, Reaching $1.25 Billion By 2029

Lactation Support Supplements Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Lactation Support Supplements Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Projected Market Size Of Lactation Support Supplements Market?

The lactation support supplements market size has flourished in recent years. It is expected to rise from $0.89 billion in 2024 to $0.95 billion in 2025, with a robust compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.4%. This robust growth in the historic period primarily resulted from escalating awareness of breastfeeding benefits among mothers, increasing demand for herbal and natural galactagogues, a rise in the incidence of postpartum lactation difficulties, a surge in e-commerce for health supplements, and escalating healthcare expenditure in maternal care.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate Of The Lactation Support Supplements Market?

The lactation support supplements market is predicted to observe substantial growth in the ensuing years, expanding to $1.25 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 7.1%. The growth in the forecast period is due to many factors, such as the growing trend of personalized nutrition for mothers, increasing demand for clean-label, organic lactation supplements, a surge in plant-based and vegan lactation products, higher availability of functional beverages for lactation, and a spike in subscription-based nutraceutical services. Dominant trends in the forecast period include developing probiotic blends, integration with digital health platforms, inclusion into postpartum care kits, breakthroughs in vegan and allergen-free options, and integration with telehealth lactation services.

What Factors Are Driving The Growth Of The Lactation Support Supplements Market?

The lactation support supplements market is poised for greater growth, spurred by the increasing number of working mothers. Working mothers are women who balance their professional commitments with their roles as caregivers and parents, responding to duties at home and work. The rising number of these women results from economic necessity, as most households bank on dual incomes to keep up with escalating living costs, to provide for family needs, and to maintain financial stability. Lactation support supplements assist working mothers by supplying essential nutrients to foster milk production, ensuring that they can fulfill their breastfeeding and professional responsibilities without compromising their health or their baby's nutrition. For instance, in July 2023, as per the Department for Education, a UK-based government department, nearly 73% of mothers with children aged 0 to 14 were employed in 2022, a rise from 71% in 2021. Therefore, the increasing number of working mothers is propelling the growth of the lactation support supplements market.

Who Are The Key Players Dominating The Lactation Support Supplements Market?

Major companies operating in the lactation support supplements market include Nestlé S.A., Nature’s Way Products, LLC, Munchkin Inc., Traditional Medicinals Inc., Willow Innovations Inc, Pink Stork LLC, Boobie Superfoods, UpSpring Baby LLC, Motherlove Herbal Company, Earth Mama Organics LLC, Fairhaven Health LLC, Holistic Lactation LLC, Legendairy Milk LLC, Majka LLC, Maxi Health Research LLC, Milky Mama LLC, Nutrizoe Nutriifoods Private Limited, Oat Mama LLC, Rumina Naturals Inc, Vitalpax

What Are The Promising Trends And Advancements In Lactation Support Supplements Market?

Primary players in the lactation support supplements market are focusing on conceptualizing innovative products, such as prenatal support supplements, to bolster maternal health and breastfeeding outcomes. Prenatal support supplements denote specially designed products that supply essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients to support the health of both the mother and the baby during pregnancy. For example, in October 2024, Synevit, a US-based nutraceutical company, launched Prenelact, a dietary supplement devised to support women during pregnancy and breastfeeding. This product provides a carefully balanced fusion of 19 essential vitamins and minerals, specifically tailored to meet the exclusive nutritional requisites of expectant and nursing mothers. Each ingredient is incorporated in clinically recommended daily quantities to ensure effective absorption and safety, steering clear of the risks of both deficiencies and excesses.

How Is The Lactation Support Supplements Market Segmented?

This report segments the lactation support supplements market in the following manner:

1 By Product Type: Capsules, Tablets, Powders, Teas

2 By Ingredient Type: Fenugreek, Moringa, Milk Thistle, Fennel, Oatmeal, Other Ingredient Types

3 By Sales Channel: Online Sales Channel, Direct Sales Channel, Pharmacies Or Drug Stores, Other Offline Channels

Subsegments include:

1 By Capsules: Softgel Capsules, Hard Gel Capsules, Liquid Capsules

2 By Tablets: Chewable Tablets, Regular Tablets, Effervescent Tablets

3 By Powders: Single Serve Powders, Bulk Powders

4 By Teas: Loose Leaf Teas, Tea Bags

From A Regional Perspective, Where Does The Growth Stem From In The Lactation Support Supplements Market?

North America emerged as the largest region in the lactation support supplements market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific poised to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the lactation support supplements market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

