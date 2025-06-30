Global Lactose Monohydrate Market Forecast To Reach $1.72 Billion By 2029 With 6.8% Annual Growth

Lactose Monohydrate Global Market Report 2025

How Big Is The Global Lactose Monohydrate Market Expected To Grow?

The lactose monohydrate market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $1.24 billion in 2024 to $1.32 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising demand for infant formula, expansion of pharmaceutical excipient usage, growth of the dairy processing industry, increasing lactose use in food applications, and availability of raw materials at low cost.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

A glance at the future projections for the lactose monohydrate market shows great potential. The lactose monohydrate market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.72 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.8%. This growth period is anticipated to be driven by an increasing adoption of nutraceuticals, growing demand for clean-label ingredients, rising lactose-free product innovations, expansion of generic pharmaceutical manufacturing, and technological advancements in lactose processing. Notably, the market is set to observe significant trends during the forecast period. These trends include an increasing demand for pharmaceutical-grade lactose, development of lactose with improved solubility, rising use in infant formulas and nutritional products, advancements in lactose purification technology, and growing applications in food and beverage industries.

But What's Driving This Growth In The Lactose Monohydrate Market?

The increase in pharmaceutical drug production is expected to propel the growth of the lactose monohydrate market going forward. Pharmaceutical drug production involves the systematic manufacturing of medicines under strict controls to guarantee their safety, effectiveness, and quality for medical treatment. On the rise as the growing aging population drives higher demand for advanced treatments to manage chronic illnesses effectively, lactose monohydrate serves a vital role in this field as it functions as a filler and binder in pharmaceuticals, promoting even distribution of active ingredients. It's superior compressibility supports efficient tablet formation and reliable drug performance. In fact, in June 2023, according to the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations EFPIA, the total pharmaceutical production in Europe accounted for $422,803 million in 2023, up from $393,857 million in 2022.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Lactose Monohydrate Market Share?

Competing in the lactose monohydrate market are major companies such as Kerry Group, Sigma-Aldrich, Fagron Group, Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp., DFE Pharma, Wako Pure Chemical Industries Ltd., SimSon Pharma Limited, MEGGLE GmbH & Co. KG, Gangwal Healthcare Private Limited, VIVAN Life Science, Lactose India Limited, Aurora Industry Co. Ltd, Glentham Life Sciences Limited, Lactalis Ingredients, Colorchem Industries Ltd., Duchefa Biochemie, Fengchen Group Co. Ltd, Hexon Laboratories Private Limited, International Ingredients & Excipients Pvt. Ltd., NR LIFE CARE.

What Are The Key Trends Of The Lactose Monohydrate Market?

One recent notable trend is that major companies operating in the lactose monohydrate market are focusing on developing advanced products such as pharmaceutical-grade lactose to improve patient safety and meet stringent regulatory standards. Pharmaceutical-grade lactose is a highly purified form of lactose tailored for use in drug formulations. It serves as an excipient, providing safety, uniformity, and compatibility with active pharmaceutical ingredients APIs. For instance, in October 2023, Lactalis Ingredients, a France-based dairy ingredients producer, launched Lactalpha, a range of milled and sieved lactose monohydrate products.

How Is The Global Lactose Monohydrate Market Segmented?

In terms of segmentation, the lactose monohydrate market is divided as:

1 By Product Type: Crystalline Lactose Monohydrate, Amorphous Lactose Monohydrate

2 By Purity: Food Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade

3 By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Other Distribution Channels

4 By Application: Pharmaceuticals, Food And Beverages, Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Animal Feed

Subsegments:

1 By Crystalline Lactose Monohydrate: α-Lactose Monohydrate, β-Lactose Monohydrate, Spray-Dried Crystalline Lactose, Milled Crystalline Lactose

2 By Amorphous Lactose Monohydrate: Spray-Dried Amorphous Lactose, Co-Processed Amorphous Lactose, Glassy Lactose, Hygroscopic Amorphous Lactose.

What Are The Leading Region In The Lactose Monohydrate Market?

Looking at the global landscape, we find that North America was the largest region in the lactose monohydrate market in 2024. However, going forward, Asia-Pacific is expected to boast the fastest growth in the forecast period. Other regional markets covered in the lactose monohydrate market report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

