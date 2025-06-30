Global Laparoscopy And Endoscopy Devices Market Set For 6.1% Growth, Reaching $32.58 Billion By 2029

Laparoscopy And Endoscopy Devices Global Market Report 2025

How Big Is The Global Laparoscopy And Endoscopy Devices Market Expected To Grow?

Riding the wave of robust growth, the laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market made significant advances in recent times and is expected to step up from $24.19 billion in 2024 to $25.72 billion in 2025, clocking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.3%. The substantial increase in this period owes its success to the rising adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, growing patient and surgeon awareness about shorter recovery periods, and an upsurge in gastrointestinal and urological conditions. A rapidly aging population with chronic conditions and the expanding healthcare infrastructures in developing economies played an instrumental role in pulling up the market size.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate Of The Laparoscopy And Endoscopy Devices Market?

Robust growth in the market capitalization of laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market is forecasted to continue in the foreseeable future. Predictions set the growth figure at $32.58 billion by 2029, pushing up the CAGR to 6.1%. A range of factors are projected to fuel this market growth, such as the escalating demand for image-guided systems, the advent and expansion of tele-endoscopy and remote surgery facilities, and the rise in surgical volume owing to the ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The market expansion in emerging healthcare markets, coupled with regulatory backing for minimally invasive devices, is anticipated to contribute to this growth significantly. Key trends expected to thrive in this period include the advent of compact and portable endoscopic systems, the incorporation of augmented reality in surgical visualization, growing demand for disposable and single-use endoscopy devices, a shift towards hybrid operating rooms, and the introduction of AI for real-time diagnostics.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Laparoscopy And Endoscopy Devices Market?

The market size of laparoscopy and endoscopy devices stands to gain tremendously from the rising number of surgical procedures undertaken. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and an ageing populace necessitate frequent and complex medical interventions, thereby driving up the number of surgical procedures. Surgical interventions that involve operative techniques to diagnose, treat, or manage various health conditions by physically altering tissues or organs are seeing a steady rise. The laparoscopy and endoscopy devices offering real-time, high-resolution views of internal organs during surgeries significantly enhance the accuracy of such minimally invasive procedures. These devices lessen the trauma and chances of complications, and speed up patient recovery time. According to statistics released by the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, a UK-based surgical organization, in March 2023, the number of cosmetic surgeries conducted in 2022 in the UK was 31,057. This figure marks an impressive 102% growth from the previous year. The escalating number of surgical procedures emerges as the primary growth driver of the laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Laparoscopy And Endoscopy Devices Market Share?

Navigating the laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market, one encounters an array of dominating companies, including Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Braun Melsungen AG. Other key players include Olympus Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., STERIS plc, Arthrex Inc., Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG, Cook Medical, CONMED Corporation, Ambu A/S, Richard Wolf GmbH, Pentax Medical, SonoScape Medical Corp., CapsoVision Inc., and XION Medical GmbH.

What Are The Key Trends Of The Laparoscopy And Endoscopy Devices Market?

In keeping with the ongoing trend of advancing technologically, major companies operating in the laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market are striving to innovate advanced products such as the 3D fluorescence laparoscopic system to refine surgical visualization and optimize outcomes in minimally invasive procedures. This state-of-the-art surgical imaging technology fuses three-dimensional visualization with fluorescence imaging, thereby enhancing precision and tissue differentiation during minimally invasive procedures. As an instance, B. Braun SE, a Germany-based medical technology company, introduced the AESCULAP EinsteinVision 3.0 FI in May 2023. This novel system is designed to enhance precision in minimally invasive surgeries and integrates real-time fluorescence imaging with indocyanine green ICG technology. This allows surgeons to view clearly anatomical structures such as blood vessels, bile ducts, and sentinel lymph nodes, making it a potentially game-changing tool. The system, equipped with enhanced image clarity, an anti-fog function, and a high-resolution stereo endoscope, aims to fine-tune intraoperative decision-making, shave off operation time, and better surgical outcomes for a wide spectrum of complex procedures.

How Is The Global Laparoscopy And Endoscopy Devices Market Segmented?

The laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market has been systematically segmented in this report. These segments encompass –

1 By Product Type: Laparoscopy Devices, Endoscopy Devices

2 By Technology: Conventional Endoscopy, Robotic-Assisted Endoscopy, Capsule Endoscopy

3 By Application: Gastrointestinal Surgery, Cardiac Surgery, Gynecology Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Urologic Surgery, Neurological Surgery, Other Applications

4 By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers ASCs, Other End-Users

These categories are further subdivided into:

1 By Laparoscopy Devices: Laparoscopes, Trocars And Cannulas, Insufflators, Hand Instruments, Laparoscopic Suction Or Irrigation Systems, Closure Devices

2 By Endoscopy Devices: Endoscopes, Visualization Systems, Endoscopic Ultrasound EUS Devices, Endoscopic Accessories

What Are The Leading Region In The Laparoscopy And Endoscopy Devices Market?

In 2024, North America led the global laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market. However, Asia-Pacific is poised to outpace other regions and emerge as the fastest-growing region in the future, according to this laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market report. Besides these, the report also covers regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

