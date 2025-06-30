Egg Powder Market is poised to surpass USD 1.5 billion by 2032, showcasing a CAGR of 5.1%

Egg Power Market Info

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Egg powder market size was valued at $923.7 million in 2022 and is projected to reach $1,492.2 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2032.The egg powder market is witnessing significant growth, propelled by several influential factors. A major contributor is the rising consumer demand for convenient, shelf-stable food products. As fast-paced lifestyles become the norm and the trend toward on-the-go eating gains momentum, there is growing interest in versatile ingredients that offer the nutritional value of fresh eggs along with extended shelf life. Egg powder meets these needs with its ease of storage, long shelf life, and adaptability in various culinary uses, making it a preferred choice for many consumers and playing a key role in market expansion.In addition, the rapid development of the food processing industry is further boosting demand for egg powder. It serves as a reliable and efficient source of high-quality protein, widely used in products such as baked goods, sweets, and ready-made meals. Food manufacturers are increasingly turning to egg powder for its consistent quality, functional advantages, and cost-efficiency. As the food industry evolves to meet modern consumer preferences and production demands, egg powder is expected to maintain strong growth momentum in the years ahead.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11036 The global egg powder market is being propelled by a surge in consumer demand for convenient and long-lasting food options, emphasizing the market's growth driver. This trend presents an opportunity for manufacturers to capitalize on the increasing popularity of egg powder in various applications, such as bakery products and processed foods, fostering industry expansion and revenue growth.The egg powder market denotes the global trade and utilization of powdered egg products across industrial sectors. Obtained through the dehydration of eggs, this market is characterized by its widespread applications in food processing, bakery, confectionery, and non-food industries. Offering benefits such as ease of storage, longer shelf life, and versatility in formulations, egg powder plays a pivotal role in the production of diverse consumer goods and industrial products.Buy This Report (454 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/egg-powder-market/purchase-options The egg powder market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, distribution channel and region. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into whole egg powder, egg yolk powder, and egg albumen powder. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into food & beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, personal care cosmetics, and animal feed. On the basis of distribution channel, it is categorized into hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, online sales channel, and business to business. On the basis of region, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for one-third of the global egg powder market revenue. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A11036 Leading Market Players: -Kewpie CorporationSanovo Technology GroupPulviver, Ovostar Union N.V.Rembrandt FoodsAdriaan Goede BVBouwhuis Enthoven BVOvodanSKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd.Rose Acre FarmsEurovo GroupDeb-El FoodsWulro, Ovobel Foods LimitedActini GroupThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global egg powder industry . These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Trending Reports in Food and Beverages IndustryProtein Supplement Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/protein-supplement-market Lecithin and Phospholipids Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/lecithin-and-phospholipids-market-A16867 U.S. and Australia Egg Protein Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-and-australia-egg-protein-market-A31557

