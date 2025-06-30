Council Circular 25-14 Publication of the updated Local Government Filming Protocol

What’s new or changing? The Local Government Filming Protocol (Protocol) has been updated replacing the 2009 version. The Protocol is issued under Section 119D of the Local Government Act 1993 and sets out requirements for both councils and filmmakers associated with filming related activity approvals. The Protocol also prescribes filming related fees and forms and provides guidance relevant to filming activities.

The updated Protocol incorporates recent legislative changes to the Local Government Act 1993 and updates to maximum fees a council may charge for filming related activities and approvals with fees now adjusted annually in line with the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

The updated Protocol introduces a new ‘no impact’ category reducing the administrative burden on councils and incorporating other updates to reflect changes to filming activities and technology since the last update.

The updated Protocol introduces non-mandatory ‘best practice’ timeframes for determination of filming proposals and details of a new ‘production friendly’ accreditation to promote filming activity across local government areas.

The updated Protocol follows consultation undertaken in 2024 and aligns with the NSW Government Screen and Digital Games Strategy. What will this mean for council? The Local Government Filming Protocol is issued under Section 119D of the Local Government Act 1993 and sets out requirements for both councils and filmmakers associated with filming related activity approvals.

The Protocol prescribes the maximum fees a council may charge for film related activities, a model form for councils to use and provides guidance relevant to council management of filming activities and approvals.

The updated Protocol includes changes to maximum fees that a council may levy in relation to filming related activities which are now adjusted annually in line with CPI. Councils should review these changes for development of relevant sections of Operational Plans and Revenue Policies. Key points The Local Government Filming Protocol has been updated replacing the 2009 Protocol.

Council staff who manage or process film proposals and activity applications staff should review the updated Protocol for implementation.

The updated Protocol includes changes to prescribed maximum fee structures and annual adjustments in line with CPI. Where to go for further information A copy of the updated Protocol is available on the OLG website at:

Filming Protocol 2025.

Filming Protocol 2025. For further information, contact OLG’s Sector Policy and Frameworks Team on (02) 4428 4100 or by emailing olg@olg.nsw.gov.au Brett Whitworth Deputy Secretary, Office of Local Government

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.