Global Agritech Market To Reach $53.25 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 11.4%

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Agritech Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Save 30% on all global market reports with code ONLINE30 – stay informed on tariff changes, macroeconomic trends, and more.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The agritech market, bolstered by advancements such as precision agriculture and GMO introduction, has seen rapid growth in recent years. This sector is projected to grow from $30.63 billion in 2024 to $34.58 billion in 2025 at a compounded annual growth rate CAGR of 12.9%.

What Is The Agritech Market Growth Forecast?

Continuing its upward trajectory, the agritech market is expected to attain the value of $53.25 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 11.4%. This forecasted growth is backed by factors such as digital transformation in agriculture, rise of agricultural robotics and automation, and biotech innovations. Trends like digital farming, sustainable agriculture, and growing blockchain use are anticipated to shape the industry's future.

What Are The Key Agritech Market Drivers?

Another pivotal driver expected to propel the agritech market forward is the globally growing food demand due to population growth, urbanization, and changing dietary preferences. Adoption of agritech in food production enhances efficiency, productivity, and sustainability, crucial factors in meeting the increasing food demand. Reports from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show a rise in average household spending on food by 12.7% in 2021 and 2022, further cementing the importance of agritech in the food industry.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=14240&type=smp

Which Companies Are Leading The Agritech Market?

Diverse corporations such as Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company ADM, BASF SE, Wilmar International Limited, Bunge Limited, among others, operate in the agritech market. These major players strive to develop innovative products targeting crop protection, yield assistance, and pest resistance, to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agritech-global-market-report

How Is The Agritech Market Segmented?

The agritech market is categorized based on:

1 Type: Big Data And Analytics, Biotechnology And Biochemical, Mobility, Sensors And Connected Devices, Other Types

2 Application: Production And Maintenance, Irrigation, Supply Chain, marketplace, Other Applications

3 Sector: Precision Farming, Agriculture, Agrochemicals, Smart Agriculture, Biotechnology, Indoor Farming, Other Sectors

Subsegments include:

1 Big Data And Analytics: Predictive Analytics, Data Management Platforms, Farm Management Software

2 Biotechnology And Biochemical: Genetically Modified Organisms GMOs, Biopesticides, Biofertilizers

3 Mobility: Agricultural Drones, Autonomous Tractors, Farm Management Apps

4 Sensors And Connected Devices: Soil Sensors, Weather Stations, Livestock Monitoring Devices

5 Other Types: Precision Agriculture Technologies, Supply Chain Solutions, Smart Irrigation Systems

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Agritech Market?

North America was the largest region in the agritech market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forthcoming period. The agritech market report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Agricultural Biologics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agricultural-biologics-global-market-report

Agricultural Films Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agricultural-films-global-market-report

Agricultural Fumigants Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agricultural-fumigants-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.