Electrical And Electronics Market Report 2025 – Strategic Insights For Companies Seeking Expansion, Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Global Electrical And Electronics Market Expected To Grow?

The electrical and electronics market size has grown robustly in the previously years. The historic period saw a jump from $3951.27 billion in 2024 to an estimated $4262.41 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.9%. An increase in consumer electronics demand, globalization of supply chains, trade policies and tariffs, miniaturization of devices, and concerns regarding energy efficiency have contributed to the growth in the historic period.

What Is The Predicted Growth Rate And Market Size Of The Global Electrical And Electronics Market?

Over the next few years, the electrical and electronics market size is expected to witness significant growth. It is projected to reach $5584.89 billion in 2029, reflecting a CAGR of 7.0%. The forecast period's growth can be attributed to renewable energy integration, increasing focus on environmental sustainability, cybersecurity concerns, e-waste management, the advent of flexible electronics, and the rise of quantum computing. Major trends predicated in the forecast period include internet of things IoT integration, edge computing, robotics and automation, artificial intelligence AI, and smart manufacturing.

What Is The Principal Driver For The Global Electrical And Electronics Market Growth?

In the coming years, the increasing number of IoT devices is expected to drive the growth of the electrical and electronics market. IoT, or Internet of Things, refers to the concept of embedding various physical objects with sensors, software, and other technologies to gather and exchange data over the internet. This real-time monitoring and management of electrical and electronic systems enable the production of consistent quality of electronic components and devices, propelling market growth.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Dominating The Electrical And Electronics Market?

Leading companies in the electrical and electronics market include General Electric Company, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Haier Group Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Black & Decker Corporation, Electrolux AB, Tefal S.A.S., Maytag Corporation, SharkNinja Operating LLC, De'Longhi SpA, Conair Corporation, Morphy Richards Ltd., Breville Group Limited, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited, Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Hamilton Beach Brands Inc., BCL Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Flyco Electrical Appliance Co. Ltd., Eveready Industries India Ltd., Vornado Air LLC, Braun GmbH, Sunbeam Products Inc., Russell Hobbs Inc., Singer Corporation, Kenmore Group Ltd., Oster Manufacturing Company, Applica Consumer Products Inc., Jarden Corporation.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Electrical And Electronics Market?

A key emerging trend in the electrical and electronics market is the focus of major companies on innovative launches, such as cloud-native software, to provide reliable services to their customers. Cloud-native software for electrical design refers to applications and tools specifically designed to operate and run in cloud computing environments.

How Is The Electrical And Electronics Market Segmented?

Segments in the Electrical and Electronics market include:

1 By Type: Electrical Equipment, Measuring And Control Instruments, Electronic Products

2 By Mode: Online, Offline

3 By Sales Channel: OEM, Aftermarket

4 By End-Use: B2B, B2C

Under these segments, there are the following sub-segments:

1 By Electrical Equipment: Switchgear, transformers, Circuit Breakers, Relays, Distribution Boards

2 By Measuring And Control Instruments: Multimeters, Oscilloscopes, Analyzers, Pressure Sensors, Temperature Sensors

3 By Electronic Products: Consumer Electronics, Industrial Electronics, Communication Equipment, Medical Electronics

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Electrical And Electronics Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the electrical and electronics market. North America followed as the second largest region. The regions explored in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The report provides insights into countries such as Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Bangladesh, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Hong Kong, New Zealand, USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, France, Germany, UK, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Russia, Czech Republic, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Iran, Turkey, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa.

