The Entertainment And Media Market Forecast to 2034 – For Business Leaders, Analysts, and Strategic Teams

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Global Entertainment And Media Market Expected To Grow?

In recent years, the entertainment and media market size has shown robust growth, with projections estimating that it will rise from $2671.36 billion in 2024 to $2871.79 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.5%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include increased smartphone adoption, the growing influence of social media, the dominance of streaming services, the trend of content personalization, and the globalization of content.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

In the coming years, the entertainment and media market size is expected to see substantial growth, with forecasts predicting an increase to $3825.97 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 7.4%. This growth during the forecast period can be traced back to the adoption of subscription models, the evolution of live events, the growth of podcasting, the rise of interactive and immersive content, sustainability in entertainment, and pivotal regulatory changes. Major trends in the forecast period include integration of blockchain in media, AI and machine learning, remote production technologies, augmented reality AR and virtual reality VR, and the development of metaverse.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Entertainment And Media Market?

Expected to fuel the growth of the entertainment and media market in the future are the increasing OTT services. Over-the-top OTT denotes a mode of content delivery that upends traditional cable or satellite television providers by offering consumers the ability to stream and access audio, video, and other media content directly via the Internet. OTT services have a significant role in the entertainment and media industries, providing a personalized viewing experience, shaping content distribution strategies, and driving market growth and innovation.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Entertainment And Media Market Share?

Major players contributing to the entertainment and media market include Comcast Corporation, Grupo Televisa S.A.B., Vivendi SE, The New York Times Co., Viacom 18 Media Pvt. Ltd., The Walt Disney Company, Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, Sun TV Network Limited, Dish TV India Limited, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, Sony Group Corporation, Eros International, New Delhi Television Ltd., Advance Publications Inc., iHeartMedia Inc., Discovery Inc., Warner Media LLC, Verizon Communications Inc., Alphabet Inc., Baidu Inc., Bilibili Inc., Lagardère SCA, Time Magazine Inc., Rolling Stone LLC, Billboard, Variety Ltd., and The Hollywood Reporter.

What Are The Key Trends Of The Entertainment And Media Market?

Companies are focusing on innovative initiatives, such as introducing advanced solutions like AI-based search capabilities for media and entertainment companies to gain a competitive advantage. AI-based search capabilities enhance the user experience, personalize content, and improve audience engagement.

How Is The Global Entertainment And Media Market Segmented?

The market is segmented by

Product: Film, Music, Social Media, Video And Animation, Video Games, Other Products

Revenue Type: Advertisement Revenue, Subscription-Based Revenue, Other Revenues

Application: Wire, Wireless, Other Applications

Subsegments include films, music, social media types, video and animation types, video games types, and other products.

What Are The Leading Region In The Entertainment And Media Market?

Offering regional insights, North America held the largest share in the entertainment and media market in 2024. The report covers the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa and countries including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, and Italy.

