Global Analytical Instrumentation Market Set For 7.9% Growth, Reaching $83.21 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Analytical Instrumentation Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Save 30% On All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Informed On Tariff Changes, Macroeconomic Trends, And More.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Has The Analytical Instrumentation Market Performed In Recent Years And Where Is It Expected To Head?

The analytical instrumentation market size has grown significantly in recent years. It will grow from $56.78 billion in 2024 to $61.45 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.2%. This impressive expansion in the historic period can be attributed to the development of precision medicine, stringent government regulations, a surge in the prevalence of chronic diseases, an increase in the percentage of the geriatric population, and a rising concern for product quality.

Where Is The Analytical Instrumentation Market Projected To Go In The Upcoming Years?

The analytical instrumentation market size is set to witness strong growth in the next few years. It's projected to balloon to $83.21 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.9%. This projected growth during the forecast period can be accredited to escalating R&D activities, an increase in demand for analytical instrumentation products, a rise in cancer and chronic disease occurrences, and a swelling adoption of analytical instrumentation for precision medicine applications, coupled with the rising employment of analytical instruments. Major trends influencing the market in the forecast period encompass technological advancements, the adoption of advanced technologies, advancements in next-generation sequencing, adoption of sustainable tools, and advancements in personalized medicine.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=19288&type=smp

What Are The Key Market Drivers For Analytical Instrumentation?

The burgeoning demand in pharmaceutical industries is foreseen to propel the growth of the analytical instrumentation market going forward. The groeowth in pharmaceutical industry is associated to constant research and development innovation, successful regulatory approvals, an aging population, technological advancements, globalization, and improved healthcare access. Analytical instrumentation aids pharmaceutical industries by facilitating precise measurement, adept quality control, and validation of drug formulations, thereby ensuring safety, efficacy, and compliance with regulatory standards.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/analytical-instrumentation-global-market-report

Who Are The Major Players In The Analytical Instrumentation Market?

Prominent companies operating in the analytical instrumentation market include Hitachi Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Avantor Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Illumina Inc., Sartorius AG, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Waters Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, HORIBA Group, Eppendorf SE, Renishaw plc, Malvern Panalytical Ltd., Smiths Detection Group Ltd., Techcomp Inc., LECO Corporation, JASCO International Co. Ltd

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Analytical Instrumentation Market?

Major companies operating in the analytical instrumentation market are focusing on the integration of intelligent technologies to enhance data analysis, improve accuracy, and automate processes. Intelligent analytical instrumentation bolsters data accuracy, automation, and predictive capabilities and heightens the decision-making processes.

How Is The Global Analytical Instrumentation Market Segmented?

Market Segmentation of Analytical Instrumentation:

The analytical instrumentation market covered in this report is segmented as follows –

1 By Product: Instruments, Services, Software

2 By Technology: Polymerase Chain Reaction, Spectroscopy, Microscopy, Chromatography, Flow Cytometry, Sequencing, Microarray, Other Technologies

3 By Application: Life Sciences Research And Development, Clinical And Diagnostic Analysis, Food And Beverage Analysis, Forensic Analysis, Environmental Testing, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1 By Instruments: Chromatography Instruments, Spectroscopy Instruments, Mass Spectrometry Instruments, Electrochemical Analyzers, Microscopy Instruments

2 By Services: Calibration Services, Maintenance Services, Consulting Services, Training Services

3 By Software: Data Analysis Software, Instrument Control Software, Lab Management Software, Regulatory Compliance Software

What Are The Leading Region In The Analytical Instrumentation Market?

In 2024, North America held the largest region in the analytical instrumentation market. In contrast, Asia-Pacific is anticipated anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the analytical instrumentation market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Countries covered in the analytical instrumentation market report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Analytical Laboratory Instrument Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/analytical-laboratory-instrument-global-market-report

Analytical Standards Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/analytical-standards-global-market-report

Geotechnical Instrumentation And Monitoring Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/geotechnical-instrumentation-and-monitoring-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.