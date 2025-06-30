Free pass for rugby union blockbuster with Adelaide Metro

Release date: 30/06/25

Adelaide Metro will make getting to the must-see fixture between The British & Irish Lions and AUNZ XV next week at Adelaide Oval easier than a clean lineout with free travel.

The world’s biggest rugby tour is set to grip Adelaide next Saturday as fans from around the globe flock to the city for the historic clash between The British & Irish Lions and a combined Australia-New Zealand team.

Free travel will be available on all Adelaide Metro bus, train, and tram services for anyone with a valid match day ticket.

Adelaide Oval Express bus and train services will operate before and after the match. Services will operate up to 45 minutes after the final whistle, ensuring no one misses a minute of the action.

More than 40,000 people will pack into Adelaide Oval to see the best players from Australia and New Zealand combine on the field for the first time since 1989.

Local roads surrounding the stadium may be temporarily closed so please follow the directions of traffic controllers and allow extra time when travelling.

Find real-time updates on traffic conditions at Traffic SA.

Passengers are encouraged to visit www.adelaidemetro.com.au to check their timetable in real time and plan their trip with Adelaide Metro’s journey planner.

For tickets visit The British & Irish Lions Tour tickets | Tours and Events | Ticketek Australia

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism Zoe Bettison

This match is a major coup for South Australia – not only are we hosting some of the world’s best rugby players but we’re uniting fans from around the world to experience Adelaide at its best.

Whether you’re a die-hard supporter or just here for the spectacle, all signs point to an unforgettable night of rugby at Adelaide Oval – with Adelaide Metro delivering the assist.

With free public transport and express services to Adelaide Oval, there’s no need to tackle traffic or try to convert a parking spot. Leave the keys at home and let us do the driving.