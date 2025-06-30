Top 10 announced for 2025 South Australian Ag Town of the Year Award

Release date: 30/06/25

The top 10 towns in the running to be crowned the 2025 South Australian Agricultural Town of the Year have been announced, spanning the breadth of the state from Cummins and Kimba on the Eyre Peninsula to Bordertown and Port MacDonnell in the South East.

The top 10 list – from 96 nominated towns – recognise South Australian communities that showcase farming innovation, community resilience, sustainability and contributions to both the local and state-wide agricultural sectors.

The top ten nominated towns are:

Bordertown

Cummins

Jamestown

Keith

Kimba

Lameroo

Mount Pleasant

Orroroo

Port MacDonnell

Strathalbyn

The top 10 towns will provide a written submission to an independent judging panel, which will assess their contribution to agriculture, community strength, and regional leadership.

From this group, three finalists will be selected for town visits before the ultimate winner is crowned later in the year. The towns are judged on criteria including:

Agricultural innovation — adoption of new technologies, climate-smart farming, productivity gains

Economic impact — strengthening local economies, job creation, added value industries

Community engagement — participation in local ag events, volunteerism, youth development

Sustainability — environmental stewardship, water and land management, biosecurity initiatives

Agricultural education and leadership —school and community education and leadership programs.

The Ag Town of the Year prize includes a sign for the town entrance recognising its achievements, a community celebration event, a trophy, and extensive media exposure showcasing the town’s contribution to the state.

To view the list of towns and for more information on the awards, visit www.AgTown.com.au

Quotes

Attributable to Clare Scriven

As the Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development, I am privileged to be able to travel across our state to see our regional towns and communities that contribute so much to our state.

Despite the current drought impacting many regional towns, it is inspiring to see these communities stepping up and embracing innovation in primary industries, while fostering meaningful connections within their communities.

This year’s top 10 nominees reflect the breadth of agricultural excellence across South Australia - from pioneering farmers to forward-thinking local councils and agricultural champions.

This award isn’t just about production - it’s about people. We’re celebrating the communities that are truly living the values of partnership, resilience and innovation and showing why South Australia is a global leader in primary industries.