Automotive Advanced Shifter System Market to Hit $18.1 Billion by 2031, Propelled by Smart Transmission Technologies

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rise in adoption of lightweight systems for fuel efficiency, increase in demand for driver & passenger safety, comfort, & luxury, and surge in demand for automatic transmission propel the growth of the global automotive advanced shifter system market. Region-wise, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate in terms of revenue and would grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automotive advanced shifter system market size generated $10.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $18.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

𝐀𝐭𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐜 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐚 𝐊𝐨𝐠𝐲𝐨 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐃𝐮𝐫𝐚 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬, 𝐄𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐧 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞, 𝐅𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐚 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐒.𝐀., 𝐅𝐮𝐣𝐢 𝐊𝐢𝐤𝐨 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐆𝐇𝐒𝐏, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐊𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐬𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐠 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞, 𝐊ü𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇, 𝐋𝐞𝐨𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐊𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇 & 𝐂𝐨. 𝐊𝐆, 𝐌&𝐓 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐎𝐫𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬, 𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐚 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 (𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐫𝐥), 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐠𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐙𝐅 𝐅𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐧 𝐀𝐆.

The report offers a detailed 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲, 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.➡️ Based on technology, the automatic shifter segment held the largest share of more than four-fifths of the global automotive advanced shifter system market in 2021, and would maintain its leadership in terms of revenue through 2031. However, the shift-by-wire (SBW) segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.🔰 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/31863 ➡️ Based on component, the electronic control unit (ECU) segment was the largest in 2021, capturing two-fifths of the global automotive advanced shifter system market share, and would lead the trail through 2031. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the can module, solenoid actuator, and others segments.➡️ Based on vehicle type, the passenger car segment was the largest in 2021, grabbing nearly three-fourths of the global automotive advanced shifter system market share and is estimated to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The same segment would witness the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.➡️ Based on propulsion, the ICE segment was the largest in 2021, grabbing more than 90% of the global automotive advanced shifter system market share and is estimated to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the electric and hybrid segment would witness the fastest CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.🔰 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-advanced-shifter-system-market/purchase-options ➡️ Based on region, the market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global automotive advanced shifter system market share and would maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The same segment is likely to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Covid-19 Scenario:◾ The implementation of stringent lockdowns and ban on import-export of essential raw material items during the COVID-19 pandemic led to reduced availability of important raw materials for vehicle components, which negatively impacted the market for automotive advanced shifter system market.◾ The disruption in supply chain brought in by the pandemic had a negative impact on the automobile industry's competitiveness, economic growth, and job losses. The production of critical raw materials like steel, which are used to make automotive shifter systems hampered the supply of automotive shifter systems globally. Moreover, financial and liquidity problems compelled firms to cut down expenditure on R&D activities.◾ However, with COVID-19 cases declining globally and the measures and restrictions being eased, the production of vehicles surged as automotive manufacturers focused on the development of new products and announced strategic expansion and collaboration across the industry. 