Global Augmented Intelligence Market To Reach $90.19 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 26.7%

The Business Research Company’s Augmented Intelligence Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Augmented Intelligence Global Market Report 2025 reveals dynamic and accelerated growth, from $27.56 billion in 2024 to $35 billion in 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 27.0%. This exponential upswing can be credited to the evolving data ecosystem, integration with existing systems, the increasing complexity of business operations, addressing cognitive load, and industry-specific applications.

What Is The Augmented Intelligence Market Growth Forecast?

It predicts the augmented intelligence market size to reach $90.19 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 26.7%. Factors contributing to this expected growth include advancements in natural language processing NLP, exponential growth of IoT data, enhanced personalization in user experience, an increased emphasis on ethical AI, and continuous learning and adaptability.

What Are The Key Augmented Intelligence Market Drivers?

The growing demand for E-commerce is another primary driver expected to propel the growth of the augmented intelligence market forward. Offering a platform to buy and sell products and services online, E-commerce allows businesses to harness the power of AI to improve customer experiences, streamline operations, and remain competitive within the rapidly evolving digital marketplace.

Who Are The Key Augmented Intelligence Industry Players?

Major companies operating in the augmented intelligence market as outlined in the report include Google, Microsoft Corporation, Facebook, Amazon Web Services Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle, SAP SE, NVIDIA, Salesforce Inc., Clarifai, OpenAI, TIBCO, MicroStrategy Inc., DeepMind, ThoughtSpot Inc., SS&C Blue Prism, DataRobot, AlphaSense, Builder.ai, Sisense Inc., Accubits, GoodData Corporation, Transmetrics, People.ai, Synthesia, Charles River Analytics, CognitiveScale, BenevolentAI SA SA, Altoida AG, Virtualitics.

How's The Augmented Intelligence Market Segmented?

The augmented intelligence market has been segmented as follows:

1 By Component: Solution, Services

2 By Technology: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, Other Technologies

3 By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small, And Medium Enterprises

4 By Industry Vertical: IT And Telecom, Retail And E-Commerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive, Other Verticals

Subsegments consist of:

1 By Solution: Data Analytics Solutions, Cognitive Computing Solutions, Natural Language Processing NLP Solutions, Machine Learning Solutions

2 By Services: Consulting Services, Implementation Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Training And Education Services

Where Is The Growth In The Augmented Intelligence Market?

Regional insights reveal that North America was the largest region within the augmented intelligence market in 2024. It forecasts Asia-Pacific to be the fastest-growing region in the future. The regions covered include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

