Auto Extended Warranty Market Report 2025 – Strategic Insights for Companies Seeking Expansion & Competitive Advantage

Auto Extended Warranty Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Has The Auto Extended Warranty Market Performed Historically And What Does The Future Look Like?

The auto extended warranty market size has grown strongly in recent years. From $32.76 billion in 2024, it will grow to $34.95 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to factors such as vehicle longevity, consumer awareness, complexity of vehicle systems, peace of mind, and the used car market growth.

What Are The Factors Expected To Accelerate The Market Growth In The Coming Years?

The auto extended warranty market is set to see strong growth in the next few years, projected to escalate to $43.28 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 5.5%. This anticipated growth can be attributed to rising repair costs, market competition, customized warranty plans, lease and finance structures, and crucial regulatory changes influencing the industry landscape. With all these factors at play, the integration of technology for claims processing, the rise of transferable warranty policies, and the introduction of wear-and-tear coverage are some of the major trends that will frame the market’s forecast period.

How Does The Automotive Production Affect The Growth Of Auto Extended Warranty Market?

The growing demand for automotive production is a pivotal contributor expected to propel the growth of the auto extended warranty market. The automotive production realm, which encompasses the design, development, production, and maintenance of motor vehicles, including cars, trucks, motorcycles, and others, significantly benefits from auto extended warranties. These warranties boost consumer confidence in purchasing vehicles, foster brand loyalty, and promote higher-quality manufacturing standards. With manufacturers aiming to minimize warranty claims and ensure long-term customer satisfaction, it's a direct incentive driving market growth.

Who Are The Major Players In The Auto Extended Warranty Market?

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, China Ping An Insurance Group Co. Ltd., Axa S.A., Hyundai Motor Company, Allstate Insurance Company, Bradesco Seguros S.A., Zurich Insurance Group Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., MAPFRE ESPANA S.A., Porto Seguro S.A., Ally Financial Inc., Assurant Inc., Allianz SE, HDI Global SE, AmTrust Financial Services Inc., Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited, SBI General Insurance Company Limited, Oman Insurance Company P.S.C., Endurance Warranty Services LLC, American Auto Shield LLC, CARCHEX, Warranty Direct, Corporate Warranties India Pvt. Ltd., Autoguard Warranties Ltd., CarSure, Edel Assurance LLP, Concord Auto Protect Inc., CarProtect Insurance Services Ltd., AAA Warranty Services, and Repair Ventures LLC are some of the major companies operating in the auto extended warranty market.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Auto Extended Warranty Market?

Major companies operating in the market are focusing on innovative auto extended warranties to drive the revenues in the market. Innovations like the anytime warranty package, a type of warranty that allows customers to purchase extended coverage for a product at any time, are gaining momentum. This type of extended warranty is advantageous regardless of when the original product was purchased or the standard warranty period expired.

How Is The Global Auto Extended Warranty Market Segmented?

The market has distinct segments which are as follows -

- By Product: Powertrain Warranty, Component Warranty, Bumper-To-Bumper Warranty

- By Vehicle Age: New Vehicle, Used Vehicle

- By Distribution Channel: Auto Dealers Or Manufacturers, Third-Party Providers

- By Application: Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles

Subsegments further break down these categories:

- By Powertrain Warranty: Engine Coverage, Transmission Coverage, Drivetrain Coverage

- By Component Warranty: Electrical Component Coverage, HVAC System Coverage, Brake System Coverage, Other Component Coverage

- By Bumper-To-Bumper Warranty: Comprehensive Coverage, Exclusionary Coverage, Named-Component Coverage

What Regional Insights Are Highlighted In The Auto Extended Warranty Market Report?

North America was the largest region in the auto extended warranty market in 2024. However, with Asia-Pacific's fast-paced growth, its position as the fastest-growing region is secured in the forecast period. The regions covered in the auto extended warranty market report span Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Moreover, the report provides an in-depth analysis of several countries including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, and Italy.

