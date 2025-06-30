The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Cold Chain Report 2025 – For Strategy Officers and Market Intelligence Teams

It will grow to $776.01 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Save 30% On All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Informed On Tariff Changes, Macroeconomic Trends, And More.

How Big Is The Global Cold Chain Market Expected To Grow?

The report reveals that the cold chain market size has seen a rapid expansion, from $405.02 billion in 2024 to an expected $454.48 billion in 2025. This represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 12.2%. The growth observed in the historic period can be attributed to several factors. These include strong economic growth in emerging markets, an increase in the world population, an increase in food export, and an escalating demand from end-use industries.

And What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

Looking ahead, the cold chain market size is expected to continue its upward trajectory. Projections suggest that the market will grow to $776.01 billion by 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 14.3%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as global population growth and urbanization, the rapid growth of e-commerce, increasing consumption of packaged food, food security initiatives, and increasing demand from end-use industries. Major trends noted for the forecast period include sustainability initiatives, a focus on quality and product sensitivity, leveraging the Internet of Things IoT, smart warehousing, outsourcing to third-party logistics, and strategic investment.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=4119&type=smp

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Cold Chain Market?

A drive in consumer demand for perishable foods is also expected to fuel the growth of the cold chain market during the forecast period. The demand for dairy products, fruits, and vegetables, as well as meat, rises alongside the growing urban population and changing eating habits of the populace. The shift toward perishable goods, ones with longer expiry dates, is also seen, likely due to the nature of perishability. Developing markets in the Asia-Pacific and Latin America are showing avid demand for such perishable food products.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cold-chain-global-market-report

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Cold Chain Market Share?

Major companies operating within the cold chain market are exploiting these opportunities. Americold Logistics, Burris Logistics, Nichirei Corporation, Lineage Logistics Holdings, and VersaCold Logistics Services are amongst them. Alongside this, these key industry players are developing innovative technology. This includes temperature trackers, with the aim to enhance real-time monitoring and safeguard the integrity of temperature-sensitive products throughout the supply chain.

How Is The Global Cold Chain Market Segmented?

The cold chain market report breaks down the industry into segments and sub-segments of the following types:

1 By Type: Refrigerated Warehousing, Refrigerated Transport

2 By Temperature Type: Frozen, Chilled

3 By Industry Vertical: Pharmaceuticals And Healthcare, food and beverages, Chemicals, Other Industry Verticals

Subsegments:

1 By Refrigerated Warehousing: Ambient Temperature Storage 2°C to 8°C, Frozen Storage below-18°C, Temperature-Controlled Storage Multi-temperature Warehouses

2 By Refrigerated Transport: Road Transportation Refrigerated Trucks And Vans, Rail Transportation Refrigerated Railcars, Air Transportation Cargo Planes With Temperature Control, Maritime Transportation Reefer Containers

What Are The Leading Region In The Cold Chain Market?

Regarding regional insights, North America was the largest region in the cold chain market in 2024. However, projections suggest that the Asia-Pacific region will record the fastest growth as we look ahead. The report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with a focus on countries like Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, and more.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Chemicals Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chemicals-global-market-report

Pharmaceutical Logistics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmaceutical-logistics-global-market-report

Cold Chain Packaging Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cold-chain-packaging-global-market-report

The Business Research Company, boasting over 15000+ reports from 27 industries and covering 60+ geographies, has earned a reputation for comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. With access to 1,500,000 datasets, unique insights from industry leaders from in-depth secondary research, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.