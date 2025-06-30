Minister, Pemmy Majodina hands over Welbedacht Pipeline project

Water and Sanitation Minister, Pemmy Majodina, said the Welbedacht Pipeline Phase 1 project will augment water supply and enhance reliable water provision in Mangaung and surrounding areas. She handed over the project to Vaal Central Water in Bloemfontein on Friday, 27 June 2025.

Minister Majodina was accompanied by Deputy Minister of Police, Cassel Mathale, Free State Premier, MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae, Free State MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) and Human Settlements, Saki Mokoena and the Executive Mayor of Mangaung Metro, Cllr. Gregory Nthatisi.

The pipeline project was funded by the Department of Water and Sanitation through its Regional Bulk Infrastructure Grant to the tune of R595 744 836.70 and entailed the replacement of aging infrastructure of concrete water pipes to steel pipes between Welbedacht and Bloemfontein. The aging infrastructure caused disruptions in water supply to Mangaung Metro due to frequent bursts and leaks.

The pipeline project was undertaken by the Department of Water and Sanitation in conjunction with Vaal Central Water and Mangaung Metro. It entails the reconstruction of a 33.7 km pipeline with a 1000 mm diameter bypass that stretches between Brandkop Reservoir and the R702, approximately 20 kilometers from Dewetsdorp.

The pipeline site commenced in 2017 but experienced delays due to various challenges such as community disruptions, landowners refusing to grant access and vandalism of equipment. Following the final completion of the project, the pipeline was fully tested in February 2024. The pipeline project will supply potable water to an estimated 81 236 households.

Minister Majodina called on Mangaung Metropolitan to constantly ensure maintenance and operation of the infrastructure to guarantee future water security. She also mentioned that the second phase of the project will also be implemented. It will focus on constructing a 105 km, 1200mm diameter bypass pipeline from Lieuwkop Chamber to the Welbedacht Water Treatment Works (WTW).

“This is a very huge project that will bring change in the lives of the people of Mangaung as far as water supply is concerned. The municipality should therefore ensure that operations and maintenance of the project is done to ensure water security. Reticulation of water to communities should also be prioritised. We are looking forward to complete the entire project, including the Gariep Dam project which entails pipeline construction from Gariep Dam to Bloemfontein”, said Minister Majodina

The Executive Mayor of Mangaung Metro Municipality, Cllr. Gregory Nthatisi, commended the Department of Water and Sanitation for constantly supporting the municipality to enhance water supply services. The Executive Mayor also called on the communities to use water sparingly and take care of water and sanitation infrastructures.

“We would like to convey our sincerest gratitude to the Minister and the Department of Water and Sanitation for the gift of this magnitude that will serve the people of Mangaung. This project will literally ease some of the burden we are carrying as the municipality. I would also like to reiterate the clarion call you have made to our community to take care of this infrastructure and protect it against vandalism. We, as the municipality, wish to state that we are giving the challenges of water supply the necessary attention.”, said Cllr Nthatisi.

