Minister John Steenhuisen commends efforts in combating stock theft

Today, the Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen praised the Delmas Valke and AfriForum for its contributions to fighting stock theft, a crime that affects farmers across the country.

"Stock theft is a big threat to our agricultural community. Despite facing droughts and other tough conditions, our farmers work tirelessly to contribute to our economy, create on-farm jobs and sustain our rural areas,” the minister said.

AfriForum's new stock theft training module has already shown results, with AfriForum's Delmas Hawks neighbourhood watch members seizing 64 stolen cattle worth R960 000 in two operations.

The minister emphasised that collaborations between organisations like AfriForum and the South African Police Service (SAPS) are key in the fight against these crimes.

“These collaborative efforts are invaluable in keeping our farmers able to continue their work," he said.

He also called for a stronger police presence in rural areas to keep property and people safe and victims confident to report these crimes. Experts estimate that only about 30% of stock theft incidents are reported because of the perception that the SAPS do not care or that it is just a time-wasting exercise.

In the past financial year, 190 000 head of livestock, including 80 600 sheep, 55 700 goats and 53 600 cattle were reported stolen to SAPS in 25 606 complaints. AfriForum's calculations show that stock theft cost the agricultural industry at least R200 million in direct losses in the fourth quarter of 2024/2025 (January to March 2025) and R880 million in direct losses for cattle, sheep and goats from April 2024 to March 2025.

Stock theft is a serious threat to food security in the country as when livestock are stolen, it results in a decrease in the supply of meat, milk and other animal products. Addressing this crime should be a collective responsibility.

