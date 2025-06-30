The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Global Courier Services Market To Reach $652.54 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 7.7%

It will grow to $652.54 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Save 30% On All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Informed On Tariff Changes, Macroeconomic Trends, And More.

How Big Is The Global Courier Services Market Expected To Grow?

According to the latest data, the courier services market has experienced substantial growth in recent years, swelling from $458.48 billion in 2024 to an estimated $485.4 billion in 2025. A CAGR of 5.9% denotes this robust expansion. Factors such as globalization, increasing e-commerce transactions, integration of supply chains, evolving consumer expectations, and regulatory changes have collectively contributed to this rapid market growth. As we look forward, the courier services market is set to grow even further, potentially reaching $652.54 billion by 2029 at a 7.7% CAGR.

How Is The Courier Services Market Expected To Develop In The Near Future?

In the forthcoming years, the courier services market is set to exhibit robust growth. It is likely to expand to $652.54 billion by 2029, reflecting a CAGR of 7.7%. Several factors, including innovations in drone and autonomous delivery, advancements in data analytics and artificial intelligence, the proliferation of same-day and on-demand delivery services, sustainability initiatives, and efforts towards customs and trade facilitation, have been identified as the key market drivers during this forecast period. Trends that will characterize this period include innovations in last-mile delivery, technology advancements, personalized delivery experiences, blockchain integration, and the rise of collaborative logistics platforms.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12466&type=smp

What Is Propelling The Growth Of The Courier Services Market?

Significant growth in the e-commerce industry is expected to drive the courier services market in the future. E-commerce, which revolves around online exchanges of products and services for payments and requisite data delivery to complete the sale, has been swiftly expanding. Courier services play an integral role in the success of e-commerce businesses, providing reliable and timely delivery of products to consumers, and efficiently managing the businesses' inventory.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/courier-services-global-market-report

Who Are The Key Players In The Courier Services Market?

Major market players include United Parcel Service Inc., Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corporation, Japan Post Co Ltd., the United States Postal Service, DB Schenker, SF Express Co. Ltd., DSV A/S, Nippon Express Co. Ltd., International Distributions Services plc, The Yamato Transport Company Ltd., SG Holdings Co. Ltd., TFI International Inc., Qantas Courier Limited, ZTO Express Inc., PostNL NV, Purolator Inc., Singapore Post Ltd., OnTrac Inc., Delhivery Ltd., Lone Star Overnight LLC, Blue Dart Express Limited, LaserShip Inc., Spee-Dee Delivery Service Inc., Dicom Express & GoJIT, Yunda Holding Co Ltd., DTDC Express Limited, ShipBob Inc., Eastern Connection Operating Inc., and Dash Courier.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Courier Services Market?

Trends emerging within the courier services market are chiefly related to technological advancements. Many leading companies are investing in innovative solutions such as mobile apps to stay sustainable and competitive. Mobile apps, which are software applications specifically designed for use on mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets, allow for more efficient and streamlined operations.

What Is The Segmentation For Courier Services Market?

The courier services market is categorized based on service type, destination, and end-use:

1 By Service Type: B2B Business-To-Business, B2C Business-To-Consumer, C2C Customer-To-Customer

2 By Destination: Domestic, International

3 By End-Use: Services, Wholesale And Retail Trade, Healthcare, Industrial And Manufacturing, Other End-Uses

Subsegments include:

1 B2B Business-To-Business: Same-Day Delivery Services, Scheduled Delivery Services, Freight And Logistics Services

2 B2C Business-To-Consumer: Standard Delivery Services, Express Delivery Services, E-commerce Delivery Solutions

3 C2C Customer-To-Customer: Peer-To-Peer Delivery Services, marketplace Delivery Services, Personal Shipping Services

What Are The Leading Region In The Courier Services Market?

Regional Insights: By 2024, the largest share of the courier services market was held by Asia-Pacific. The market report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. The countries analyzed in the courier services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Italy, Spain, and Canada.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Domestic Couriers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/domestic-couriers-global-market-report

Couriers And Messengers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/couriers-and-messengers-global-market-report

Express Delivery Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/express-delivery-global-market-report



About The Business Research Company

Learn more about The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports across 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has earned a reputation for providing comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Leveraging in-depth secondary research, 1,500,000 datasets, and unique insights from industry leaders, we provide the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.