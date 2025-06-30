Deputy Minister David Mahlobo leads water and sanitation programme at Global Financing Conference in Spain, 30 Jun to 3 Jul

Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, David Mahlobo, will lead South Africa’s water and sanitation sector programme at the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development (FFD4), taking place from 30 June to 3 July 2025 in Sevilla, Spain.

FFD4 is a high-level global platform that brings together heads of state, development institutions, private sector investors, and civil society to reform international financing systems and accelerate sustainable investment in support of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

The conference offers a timely and strategic opportunity for South Africa to shape global dialogue on financing for development while laying the foundation for the upcoming African Water Infrastructure Investment Summit to be held in August under the country’s G20 Presidency.

Deputy Minister Mahlobo will lead engagements on behalf of the Department of Water and Sanitation, with a strong focus on mobilising investment and forging partnerships to address the financial challenges facing South Africa’s water sector. The participation of the Deputy Minister comes at a critical time, as the sector is grappling with escalating municipal debt to water boards, which now exceeds R22 billion. His participation at FFD4 is aimed at securing international support for reforming water financing models and attracting blended investment to revitalise the sector.

The Deputy Minister’s programme at FFD4 includes a keynote address at the “Healthy Debt on a Healthy Planet” side event, co-hosted by Colombia, Kenya, Germany and France. He will deliver welcome remarks exploring how the recommendations of the Independent Expert Review on Debt, Nature and Climate align with South Africa’s G20 Presidency priorities and the pressing need to restore financial sustainability in the water sector.

He is also scheduled to participate in a side event titled “Unlocking Water and Sanitation Financing through the Heads of State Initiative,” co-convened by the Governments of Burundi and Nepal in partnership with Sanitation and Water for All. This platform will allow South Africa to showcase its leadership in attracting both public and private financing for water infrastructure and services, and to build momentum ahead of the African Water Infrastructure Investment Summit this year in Cape Town.

Deputy Minister Mahlobo is also scheduled to attend a press conference entitled “Debt as Political Weapon and Cultural Burden to Global South’s Lives,” which will highlight the social, political, and human rights dimensions of global debt, with a particular focus on how debt affects women and vulnerable communities in the Global South.

Through its participation at FFD4, the Department of Water and Sanitation aims to demonstrate South Africa’s commitment to achieving Sustainable Development Goal 6: Clean Water and Sanitation for All. The conference presents an important opportunity to engage with international partners, attract long-term investment, and secure a sustainable and inclusive future for South Africa’s water and sanitation sector.

