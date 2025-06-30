Submit Release
Basic Education hosts 3rd meeting of G20 Education Working Group, 1 to 3 Jul

The G20 Education Working Group will on Tuesday 01 July in partnership with the United Nations Girls’ Education Initiative (UNGEI) host a seminar focusing on “Advancing Gender Transformation Education for All’’ at the Durban International Convention Centre in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. The seminar will lay the ground for the start of the third meeting of the Education Working Group which will take place from 02 -03 July 2025.

Members of the media are invited to attend the seminar and main meeting which will take place as follows:

Advancing Gender Transformation Education for All’’ 
Date: Tuesday 01 July 2025
Time: 08h00.
Venue: Durban International Convention Centre 

G20 Education Working Group 3rd Meeting 
Date: Wednesday 02 and Thursday 03 July 2025 
Time: 08h00
Venue: Zimbali Conference Centre, Zimbali Estate

To RSVP or request accreditation, kindly use: RSVP LINK
Terence Khala (Media Relations Officer) - khala.t@dbe.gov.za, 081 758 1546
Boitumelo Mashigo - mashigo.b@dbe.gov.za, 067 863 9357

Media Accreditation Form: https://forms.office.com/r/wBf4Ssi6Te

Media enquiries:

Elijah Mhlanga: Head of Communication
Cell:  083 580 8275

Lukhanyo Vangqa: Media Liaison Officer 
Cell: 066 302 1533

Terence Khala: Media Relations Officer 
Cell: 081 758 1546

#GovZAUpdates #G20SouthAFrica

