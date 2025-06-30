Basic Education hosts 3rd meeting of G20 Education Working Group, 1 to 3 Jul
The G20 Education Working Group will on Tuesday 01 July in partnership with the United Nations Girls’ Education Initiative (UNGEI) host a seminar focusing on “Advancing Gender Transformation Education for All’’ at the Durban International Convention Centre in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. The seminar will lay the ground for the start of the third meeting of the Education Working Group which will take place from 02 -03 July 2025.
Members of the media are invited to attend the seminar and main meeting which will take place as follows:
Advancing Gender Transformation Education for All’’
Date: Tuesday 01 July 2025
Time: 08h00.
Venue: Durban International Convention Centre
G20 Education Working Group 3rd Meeting
Date: Wednesday 02 and Thursday 03 July 2025
Time: 08h00
Venue: Zimbali Conference Centre, Zimbali Estate
To RSVP or request accreditation, kindly use: RSVP LINK
Terence Khala (Media Relations Officer) - khala.t@dbe.gov.za, 081 758 1546
Boitumelo Mashigo - mashigo.b@dbe.gov.za, 067 863 9357
Media Accreditation Form: https://forms.office.com/r/wBf4Ssi6Te
Media enquiries:
Elijah Mhlanga: Head of Communication
Cell: 083 580 8275
Lukhanyo Vangqa: Media Liaison Officer
Cell: 066 302 1533
Terence Khala: Media Relations Officer
Cell: 081 758 1546
#GovZAUpdates #G20SouthAFrica
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.