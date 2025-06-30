CEO of Weber Legal Nurse Consulting Launches Daylong Classes for Medical Professionals Aimed at Reducing Medical Errors

Silvia Aninye, CEO Weber Legal Nurse Consulting

RN and Legal Nurse Consultant Silvia Aninye’s Goal is to Improve Communications and Practices in the Healthcare Field to Ensure Fewer Medical Mistakes.

Preventing medical mistakes, improving patient care and reducing the need for legal intervention is what is driving me.” — Silvia Aninye

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Weber Legal Nurse Consulting’s CEO Silvia Aninye’s first class on the legal aspect of healthcare, “Behind the Exam: The Legal Nurse Consultant’s Point of View in Patient Advocacy and Interdisciplinary Collaboration of the Healthcare Team” is set to take place July 2, 2025 in Los Angeles. Healthcare professionals in attendance will earn certified education units. The class, which is customized for clients, will be offered to healthcare professionals throughout California.The class is designed to enhance communication, coordination, and documentation accuracy across healthcare disciplines. It will highlight how Legal Nurse Consultants engage with healthcare professionals to advocate for patients involved in injury claims, workers’ compensation or malpractice cases. Attendees will gain insight into the range of services LNCs provide including case management, telephone consults and detailed medical reviews. Aninye will provide proactive strategies to handle potential legal or insurance accusations.As an RN and Certified Legal Nurse Consultant, Aninye knows firsthand how medical mistakes can happen and the impact they can have on patients, healthcare workers and medical institutions. During her years as a hospital RN, she saw charting mistakes resulting from doctors and nurses copying and pasting patient information rather than manually entering the information during patient exams.Aninye says, “Preventing medical mistakes, improving patient care and reducing the need for legal intervention is what is driving me. All patients deserve a high and safe standard of care. I believe healthcare professionals want to deliver just that. With improved communications and a checks and balances system on the healthcare team medical errors can be minimized.”About Silvia AninyeSilvia Aninye is the founder and CEO of Weber Legal Nurse Consulting. She is a Certified Legal Nurse Consultant and a Registered Nurse with more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare field. Aninye is also a certified mediator in California and a FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) Arbitrator.Aninye was born in Germany and raised in Nigeria. She moved to the United States and pursued a career in nursing. Aninye studied nursing at Mount St. Mary’s College in Los Angeles where she earned an associate degree. Aninye then passed her boards to become a Registered Nurse. She went on to earn a BSN (Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing) at the University of Phoenix. This year Aninye earned an MBA at the University of Phoenix.Aninye is fluent in English, German and Igbo.Aninye has written two books, Defense Medical Exams: A Guide for Attorneys in The Use of Nurses, and Defense Medical Exams Made Easy: A Painless Guide for LNCs, which is co-authored by Patricia W. Iyer.Aninye is an invited speaker at medical and legal conferences across the country.About Weber Legal Nurse Consulting, IncWeber Legal Nurse Consulting was founded in 2014 by RN Silvia Aninye. The firm has grown to over 75 LNCs and RNs nationwide who attend and report on Defense Medical Exams for plaintiff attorneys who represent clients in malpractice, personal injury and workers’ compensation lawsuits.The nurses serve as patient advocates during the DMEs. They make sure doctors follow strict state laws for what is and what is not permitted during these type of exams. Since it was founded Weber Legal Nurse Consulting nurses have attended more than 7,000 Defense Medical Exams.The Legal Nurse Consultants and RNs are also available to serve as Medical Nurse Expert Witnesses in court.

RN Silvia Aninye on how to minimize medical mistakes and maximize patient care.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.