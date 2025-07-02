Charlie Ryan’s 'Letters Across the World' Strengthens Bonds for Military Families

RAMSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charlie Ryan, a junior at Don Bosco Preparatory High School, is helping military children stay connected to their parents deployed overseas through Letters Across the World. The initiative provides age-specific, customizable letter templates that help children express their thoughts, feelings, and experiences, strengthening family bonds despite the distance. Ryan’s templates have already been shared by global organizations including the Statewide Parent Advocacy Network (SPAN), the United Service Organizations (USO), the Military Family Advisory Network, Fisher House Foundation, and Sesame Street’s military family support programs.

As Vice President of his school’s Veterans Affairs Club, Ryan visited a local veterans home, where he learned that many military children struggle with loneliness, anxiety, and depression during key developmental periods. “A lot of military kids feel alone because they can’t really express how they feel to their parents overseas,” said Ryan. “I wanted to make something that helps them feel loved and heard—and lets them share what’s going on in their lives, even if they don’t have the words yet.”

Motivated by conversations with veteran families, Ryan crafted 24 letter templates, with versions for young children (grades K–2) and older elementary students (grades 3–5). Each template thoughtfully reflects the emotions experienced at those ages and incorporates monthly themes and holidays. The younger templates use simple “check-the-box” formats and fill-in-the-blanks, while the older set includes prompts for deeper emotional expression. Both were designed to be engaging and accessible, drawing inspiration from formats like Mad Libs.

After finalizing the templates, Ryan contacted more than 100 military-focused organizations, offering the resources for free. His efforts were met with an overwhelmingly positive response from key groups like Fisher House Foundation, who praised the templates as a “great idea” and noted, “We haven’t seen anything like this before.” Team Rubicon also recognized Ryan's initiative, stating, “It’s inspiring to see young leaders like you making a meaningful impact in your community.” Organizations such as Operation Homefront and GI Rights commended his compassion, recognizing how the templates “make life better for children whose parents may have to be separated from their parents due to deployments.”

About Charlie Ryan

Charlie Ryan is a junior at Don Bosco Preparatory High School in Ramsey, NJ. In addition to his leadership role in the Veterans Affairs Club, he serves as Vice President of the National Honor Society and Captain of the Track team. On the field, he is a State qualifier for both Winter and Spring Track (shotput), earned Second Team All-League recognition, and is a DECA State qualifier. Beyond his athletic and leadership accomplishments, Ryan is a dedicated student with a passion for finance, with plans to pursue a major in Finance or Accounting in college.

