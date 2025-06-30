NECESITA TEQUILA LAUNCHES WITH A BOLD, FEMALE-LED SPIRIT AND A STORY WORTH SIPPING TO

Necesita Tequila

Introducing NECESITA Tequila: sparked in a global shutdown, distilled through perseverance, and now raising the bar for what tequila can be.

For what you need” — Brittany Daggett

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NECESITA TEQUILA LAUNCHES WITH A BOLD, FEMALE-LED SPIRIT AND A STORY WORTH SIPPING TOIntroducing NECESITA Tequila: sparked in a global shutdown, distilled through perseverance, and now raising the bar for what tequila can be. Co-founded by a single mom rebuilding her life and a reluctant convert to tequila’s many charms, NECESITA is not just a brand: it’s a love story, a reinvention, and a toast to life’s hardest and happiest moments.Crafted from a blend of highland and lowland Jalisco Blue Weber Agave and brought to life by a female maestra tequilera, NECESITA makes its debut with three unapologetically smooth expressions: a rich, oak-aged Añejo, a crisp, citrusy Cristalino, and a golden Reposado that practically begs for a slow sip at sunset.With notes of toasted coconut, caramel, sandalwood, and spice, each expression is thoughtfully crafted for more than shots and salt. This is sipping tequila for those who want more than just survival mode. It’s for the woman making her comeback, the friend who shows up when no one else does, the partner who pours you a glass and says, “You’ve got this.”NECESITA isn’t just necessary to the vibe — it is the vibe.Available now online and coming soon to select stores and bars, NECESITA is redefining what it means to raise a glass, with confidence, community, and a touch of grace.To mark the occasion, NECESITA is rolling out their Tequila Taxis in Portland. These taxis are a branded, luxury tasting vehicle that offers a curated, ride-along experience to some of the city’s most beloved bars and restaurants. Part speakeasy, part mobile celebration, the Tequila Taxi gives fans the chance to sip NECESITA in style, explore new flavors, and toast to what really matters.For press inquiries, samples, or to learn more, contact:Adam ReiterMedia@ NecesitaTequila .comBecause what you want is exactly what you need. NECESITA.

