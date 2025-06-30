Car Rentals: Survey reveals the most expensive destinations in the USA

HELENA, MT, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport has emerged as the most expensive destination in the United States for car rentals this summer, according to a new survey by Cheapcarrental.com. The survey results also reveal a significant drop in rental car rates from 2024.The study, which compared prices across 100 U.S. airports for the June to August 2025 travel period, found that the average daily cost of the cheapest available rental car in Bozeman is a hefty $156.Close behind is Anchorage’s Ted Stevens Airport, where travellers can expect to pay $154 per day, while Portland, Maine ranks third at $131. Several other major cities are also seeing elevated rental prices. In Boston, the average daily rate is $112, and in Spokane, it’s $108. Unsurprisingly, New York City also features prominently, with JFK averaging $106 per day and LaGuardia $104. Other pricey destinations include Minneapolis–Saint Paul ($99) andboth of Chicago’s airports, Midway ($98) and O’Hare ($95), rounding out the ten most expensive airports for summer car hire.Overall, the national average for a day’s rental across all surveyed airports is $73.20, marking a drop of more than 11% compared to 2024. According to Paul Joseph of Cheapcarrental.com, this decrease is “a strong indication of a significant decline in travel demand this summer.”At the other end of the spectrum, the cheapest place to rent a car this summer is Tampa, where the average daily rate is just $40. Florida continues to offer the best bargains, with Miami ($42), Jacksonville ($44), Orlando ($45) and Fort Lauderdale ($46) all among the least expensive. Outside of Florida, San Antonio also provides value at $48 per day, followed by Houston Hobby ($49), St. Louis ($51), Phoenix Sky Harbor ($52) and Cleveland ($53) completing the list of the ten most affordable destinations.Below are the 10 most expensive U.S. destinations for renting a car this summer. Prices shown reflect average daily rates for the most affordable rental car for the period June 1 - August 31, 2025. Only rental companies located directly at a destination's airport or at the airport's rental car center were considered for this survey.1. Bozeman (BZN) $1562. Anchorage (ANC) $1543. Portland (PWM) $1314. Boston (BOS) $1125. Spokane (GEG) $1086. New York City (JFK) $1067. New York City (LGA) $1048. Minneapolis (MSP) $999. Chicago (MDW) $9810. Chicago (ORD) $95For the full survey results, please visit:

