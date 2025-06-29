MEC Zolile Williams: Eastern Cape response to June 2025 disaster incident

Members of the Media,

I address you today with a heavy heart as we continue to grapple with the devastation caused by the extreme weather events that hit our province between the 9th and 10th of June 2025.

Let me again, on behalf of the Eastern Cape Provincial Government, begin by extending our deepest and heartfelt condolences to all the families who have lost loved ones during this tragedy. Indeed, this moment will be recorded among the most agonising chapters in our province’s history. While we have borne witness to tragedies that claimed the lives of our people before, this one resonates on a profoundly deeper level, it wounds the very foundation of our hearts.

Announcing additional fatalities each day since the tragedy began on June 10 has placed an immense emotional toll on the Provincial Government. The repeated need to relay such tragic updates has been both deeply painful and mentally draining for us all.

Whilst the 9 - 10 June 2025 disastrous floods featured across the Province, Amathole and O.R. Tambo Districts remained the hardest hit areas due to loss of lives and the displacement of families, damaged infrastructure, livestock losses and learners missing examinations.

Latest statistics and identification of bodies

As of today, the 26thJune 2025, we can confirm that 101 people have died following the disastrous weather conditions that hit our province, with the youngest victim recovered in Mthatha, an infant about 12 months old. From the recovered bodies, so far, 94 have been identified and handed over to their families.

Processes are still ongoing to identify the remaining seven (7) bodies. Unfortunately, due to the passage of time, DNA tests may be required to positively identify bodies found decomposed thus implying that it may take longer to identify the deceased.

Sadly, O.R. Tambo District alone accounts for 77 of the deceased, with Amathole District 10, Alfred Nzo District five (5), Chris Hani District five (5), Joe Gqabi District two (2), and Sarah Baartman District two (2). Of the total of 101 deceased individuals, 63 are adults and 38 are children, with 32 of the children identified as learners. It is important to note that there are still two children amongst those who have not yet recovered.

It is important to note that amongst those who lost their lives, as the provincial government we also mourn the loss of public servants through these tragic events. These were our first respondents and we are grateful for the contribution they made in their life time.

We continue to work closely with families to provide psychosocial, spiritual, and logistical support during this painful time.

In terms of our disaster management response plan, we are still in the first phase of disaster response, namely, Immediate Response and Humanitarian Relief which is characterized by the provisions made to ensure that all affected persons are safe and basic needs are met.

Relief and efforts

Government coordination of support to the victims of this tragic event has been greatly enabled through the District Development Model approach, and in line with the National Disaster Response Standard Operating Procedures, as well as in collaboration with non-government players, we have activated response systems and mechanisms to mitigate the effects of the disaster.

In partnership with humanitarian organisations such as Gift of the Givers, Al Imdaad, the Black Coffee Foundation and Asfraful Aid as well as the private sector including Old Mutual, MTN, local businesses and supermarkets, relief support continues to reach communities whose homes and belongings were destroyed by the floods. These collaborations underscore the power of public-private partnerships in responding swiftly to emergencies.

The Provincial Government also wishes to acknowledge and commend ongoing support from ordinary citizens who have extended a helping hand to those in need. We wish to express deep appreciation to those whose presence and contributions have brought hope and comfort to the affected families during this time of need.

Government continues to appeal for continued support from the private sector, businesses, and individuals to assist with donations of food, clothing, blankets, furniture and other essentials. Every contribution makes a meaningful difference in helping communities recover and rebuild. Together, we can ensure that no one is left behind as we work to restore dignity and hope to those impacted by this disaster.

Some families have commenced with burials since last weekend. Burial support that is being provided has been made possible by AVBOB who have pledged to offer the storage of the bodies, burial services and transportation of the human remains to the area identified by the family for burial.

From today, we are expecting that 31 of the bodies will be buried across the provinces and this includes two learners from Jumba Senior Secondary School who are being buried in Ngqeleni as well as Ms Nomonde Ntlabathi, who was an Enrolled Nursing Assistant at Bedford Orthopedic Hospital who will be buried in Centane on Saturday together with her three grandchildren.

Additionally, government through the Department of Education and SASSA provided financial assistance to the families to assist with preparations for the funerals. We remain grateful to our social partners who have provided groceries to the families.

Provision of government services

Since the onset of this disaster, the Department of Social Development, supported by private sector partners, has extended crucial psychosocial support to all affected communities, ranging from displaced families and those grieving loved ones, to schools that have lost learners in this tragedy.

These services, which encompass counseling and emotional debriefing, are foundational to the healing and recovery process. Given the profound impact of the incident, we recognise this journey may be prolonged for those most deeply affected. Rest assured, these vital support services will remain in place, guiding our communities toward restoration and hope.

On-site Healthcare services are also available, with the Department of Health providing medical assistance and replacing chronic medication that was swept away by the floods to those in need. We continue to also assess any health risks at the temporary shelters.

The Department of Home Affairs has been on hand at various temporary shelters across the Amathole and O.R. Tambo District Municipalities to assist families to apply for critical documents such as Identity Documents, Birth and Death certificates.

To date, 478 ID replacement applications have been received from affected individuals with help from three mobile trucks deployed in each of the two district municipalities – thereby making it much easier for victims of these floods to receive this critical service, enabling them to start on the journey of rebuilding their lives.

Local schools have resumed classes to ensure continuity in learning and provisions have been made for learners who missed exams due to the extreme weather conditions, they have since written the postponed examination papers on 23 June 2025.

While we mourn the loss that we have suffered, we are moving ahead in terms of stabilising the environment and ensuring that all sectors of society are geared to move forward. As such, through the Department of Education we have begun to deliver Learner and Teacher Support Material lost or destroyed during the disaster. We are also ensuring that uniform sets for learners in the flood affected schools has also resumed through the Provincial Department of Education. As the Provincial Government, we have a responsibility to avoid further disruptions in our school system.

Restoration of basic services

Despite the devastation, we have made notable progress with the restoration of water and electricity in affected areas. The electricity supply has been restored to over 80% of affected customers, with over 95% of the water supply having been restored in OR Tambo and Amathole District Municipality, which were the most affected areas.

Damaged infrastructure

It is important to report that the floods also caused significant damage to both economic and social infrastructure. The impact of the floods caused significant damage to roads, damaged schools and healthcare facilities, destroyed livestock, disrupted basic services such as water and electricity and destroyed houses.

Infrastructure damage assessments have been done and finalised. The costs of repairing damaged infrastructure is estimated at R5, 1 billion. About R3, 2 billion required across sector departments and R 1, 8 billion for the Municipal Infrastructure as per MISA assessments.

Due to the severity of the flooding, several structures were damaged, with some completely swept away by the heavy rains. As such, a total of 6 869 households have been affected, of which 4 724 people have been left homeless across the province, except for the NMBM, whilst 2 145 homes were partially damaged. R461 million is required for Temporary Residential Units, however, the province has R120 million rand, and we are looking to national government for an intervention in this area.

The Department of Human Settlements, in partnership with the OR Tambo District Municipality, have successfully activated mass-care shelters, including bed-and-breakfast facilities and community halls, to provide immediate housing for displaced families in OR Tambo and Mnquma. These arrangements will remain in place for a 30-day period. Concurrently, the Provincial Government is securing land to facilitate the delivery Temporary Residential Units and permanent housing, ensuring that our response addresses both urgent needs and long-term stability for these vulnerable communities.

Currently, land has been identified in Mnquma for approximately 1 100 temporary residential units, while in the King Sabata Dalindyebo Municipality, land has been identified and we await a council resolution on the matter. It is important to note that, an important element of this work is social facilitation – as some families will have to move away from the areas, they previous resided in. As government, we are putting in place proactive measures to ensure that while temporary accommodation is provided, the groundwork is also being laid for sustainable housing solutions.

On road infrastructure, repair costs are estimated at R935 million, of which R102 million has been reprioritised from the Department of Transport budget, leaving a deficit of R832 million for which an intervention is required.

As an emergency response, road clearance has commenced and currently 29 roads are still impassable in Chris Hani 29 roads and 22 in OR Tambo Districts. Repairs are underway, with further repair teams currently on sites from the 23 June 2025, using internal capacity. In the meantime, alternative routes are being used. Further maintenance work is still required on our roads.

In terms of health and education infrastructure, a total of 431 schools and 69 health facilities have been affected at varying degrees across the province. Considerable progress has been made in repairing health infrastructure and thus far work to the value of R600 000 has been completed.

In the agricultural sector, interventions have been made in terms damage assessment, provision of veterinary services and technical advice. In the main, farmers have lost 1339 units of livestock, 1803 hectares of crops have been destroyed, suffered damages to machinery, irrigation material such as pipes and risers, water tanks and fencing materials.

Declaration

Moreover, the South African Government has officially declared a National Disaster in response to this widespread destruction caused by the severe weather, following a comprehensive assessment of the ongoing crisis. The declaration, made in terms of the Disaster Management Act (Act No. 57 of 2002), comes amid heavy rainfall, flooding, strong winds, and snowfall that have battered parts of the country, with the Eastern Cape being the hardest hit.

Donor Support

Once again, we are grateful for the outpouring of love and support directed to our communities as they continue to navigate through this painful period. We wish to acknowledge donations and pledges received from international partners/donors, UN Intervention through various agencies e.g., UNPFA, Traditional Leadership, Non-Governmental Organisations, Community Based Organisations, Religious Fraternity, Private Sector, and communities in general.

Our donations management approach has been reviewed and strengthened to ensure improved accountability.

As we move to the phase of stabilising the environment, on behalf of our communities and in preparation for the resettlement, we make a call to social partners as we are still in need of items such as Non-Perishable food supplies, Toiletries, Sanitary Packs, Nutrition Packs and nappies, Baby food, Crockery and cutlery, Washing basins and buckets, Cleaning material and washing powder, Stoves, Kettles, Shoes and basic furniture and other household appliances as these will be required as we resettle the affected households in their new dwellings.

Accountability

Ladies and gentlemen, we have heard the call and or concern from both ordinary citizens through social media platforms as well as commentators and journalists through mainstream media, about our ability or a perceived lack of ability to ensure prudent financial management during this period.

I wish to assure the people of our province and South Africa at large that we are committed to ensuring financial accountability. It is our responsibility as the leadership collective of the province both at provincial and local government, to ensure transparency and accuracy in financial records and reporting. As we respond to the disaster that has befallen us, we must do so by adhering to regulations, implementing robust internal controls, and managing risks effectively.

We will further ensure that we use the principles of the Risk Adjusted Strategy to effectively and efficiently manage expenditure of funds allocated to us.

In conclusion,

This is a tough time to all of us, and we must do all we can to ensure the integrity of the information we share with members of the media as well as ensure that we protect families from secondary trauma.

We therefore respectfully requess media outlets refrain from publicly counting the number of bodies upon discovery, as we adhere to rigorous and sensitive procedures to confirm whether each recovered body is indeed linked to the disaster. Upon discovery, everybody is respectfully conveyed to Forensic Pathology Services for a postmortem examination, and it is only after receiving and reviewing the official results that we include each case in the official fatality count. This careful, evidence-based approach aligns with the best international practices for disaster victim identification, ensuring accuracy, dignity, and accountability.

Finally, let me express our gratitude to all emergency responders, volunteers, and officials across all levels of government. Their tireless work in the face of adversity has kept the spirit of Ubuntu alive. We are resilient people. The road ahead is long, but together, we will rise.

Thank you

