Author Seeks Thoughtful Early Readers for Bold New Take on Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Published nonfiction author Steven C. Markoff is inviting dedicated Beta Readers to preview and provide feedback on his forthcoming nonfiction book, "An Improbable Solution to the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Historical Events, Population, Land Ownership, and Quotes From Both Sides."

This comprehensive and timely book traces the complex history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict from ancient times to the present day, exploring shifts in land ownership, population demographics, and key flashpoints in the region's turbulent past. Drawing from published, sourced data, historical records, and direct quotations from leaders and commentators on both sides, the book aims to present a balanced and accessible account of one of the world's more enduring conflicts.

"I was planning on publishing the book when it was complete," Markoff said, "but the current killings, war and destruction in the Middle East has intensified global interest and misinformation, so I'm looking for help to speed up the work's completion."

The book offers unique context on how the terms "The Land" or "Palestine" have evolved geographically and politically across centuries, encompassing not only present-day Israel but parts of Egypt, Syria, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia.

The book does not shy away from sensitive topics, including the Right of Return, Ethnic Cleansing, Apartheid, Genocide, and Crimes Against Humanity—controversial yet essential elements of the public debate.

To see the process click here.

The author is seeking:

--A few balanced and detail-oriented readers.

--Readers comfortable with complex and sometimes controversial material.

--Critique on 1. Balance; 2. Missing or unnecessary information; 3. Clarity; 4. Overall tone; 5. Errors or omissions.

Readers will receive:

--Acknowledgment in the published book (at the reader's option).

--A personalized signed copy of the book upon its release.

This is an opportunity for knowledgeable and careful readers to help guide the author in an unusual work that is both important and timely. Seeking feedback by the July 31, 2025, deadline.

Contact April at amarkresumes@gmail.com for more details.

About the Author

Author Steven C. Markoff's interest in shedding light on controversial topics is hardly new. In 1997, he founded the A-Mark Foundation (www.AmarkFoundation.org), supporting journalism, and in 2004, he founded ProCon.org, a 501(c)(3) public charity promoting critical thinking, that was acquired by Encyclopædia Britannica in 2020.

Markoff has 12 producer/executive producer credits, and his other published nonfiction works, including Misfire: The Supreme Court, The Second Amendment, Our Right to Bear Arms, are at www.MarkoffBooks.com. Markoff has traveled to over 100 countries, including Iran, Israel, China, Russia, India, Côte d’Ivoire, Togo, Benin, Ghana, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

An agnostic, politically neutral (registered as No Party Preference in California), born Jewish, the author has produced www.OAJA.org, the world's largest searchable database of over 3,000 Official Anti-Jewish Acts from 315 C.E. to 1968, with Acts still being added.

