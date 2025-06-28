Submit Release
Unity as foundation of Serbia’s national strength, survival

Prime Minister Professor Đuro Macut, MD, DSc, laid a wreath today at the Monument to Kosovo Heroes in Kruševac and delivered an address at the state ceremony marking the St. Vitus Day national holiday and the 636th anniversary of the Battle of Kosovo.

