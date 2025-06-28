MPD Seeking Persons of Interest in Southeast Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two persons of interest involved in a burglary in Northeast.

On Monday, June 2, 2025, at approximately 2:52 a.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 4500 block of Benning Road, Southeast, for a report of a burglary. The suspects forcibly entered an establishment, stole merchandise, and fled the scene.

The persons of interest were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/lRkXb4xPWtI

Anyone who can identify these persons of interest, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25081983

###