Global Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market to Surpass $6 Billion by 2031 | 24.2% CAGR Growth

The Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market is projected to grow from USD 1.1B in 2022 to USD 6.0B by 2031, driven by a strong CAGR of 24.2%

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market OverviewThe Global Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market Size was valued at USD 1.1 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow significantly, reaching approximately USD 6.0 billion by 2031.Between 2024 and 2031, the market is expected to grow at a strong CAGR of 24.2%, reflecting rising demand and fast-paced development advancements in glaucoma treatment technologies.To Download Sample Report: https://datamintelligence.com/download-sample/glaucoma-surgery-devices-market Regional OutlookNorth AmericaNorth America dominates the global market, driven by widespread awareness, early detection efforts, and a well-established healthcare system. The U.S., in particular, has a significant geriatric population and increasing glaucoma screening initiatives that have spurred surgical interventions.EuropeEurope follows closely, driven by advanced medical technologies and increasing investments in ophthalmic research. Countries like Germany, the UK, and France are seeing steady growth in glaucoma surgery procedures, especially in private specialty clinics.Asia-PacificThe Asia-Pacific region is projected to show the fastest growth, thanks to increasing healthcare investments, awareness campaigns, and a growing aging population in countries such as Japan, China, and India. Improving access to healthcare and government initiatives aimed at reducing preventable blindness are boosting market growth in this region.Latin America and the Middle East & AfricaThough these regions currently hold a smaller market share, they are poised for gradual growth due to improved healthcare access, the presence of international NGOs, and growing training efforts among ophthalmologists.Key Companies in the MarketSeveral players are dominating the glaucoma surgery devices space with competitive offerings, mergers, and technological advancements. Some of the prominent companies include:Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AGCorza MedicalAlconInami & Co., Ltd.Katalyst SurgicalLumenisMillennium SurgicalMoria SurgicalZabbysAllerganMarket Segmentation:By Product Type: Punches, USC Marker, USC Planer, USC Shaver, Probes & Alger brushes, Diamond Knives, Glaucoma Drainage Devices, OthersBy Surgery Type: Trabeculectomy, Tube Shunt Implantation, Cyclophotocoagulation, MIGS, OthersBy End Users: Ophthalmic Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, OthersBy Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and AfricaBuy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence: https://datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=glaucoma-surgery-devices-market Latest News of USAIn recent developments from the U.S., Alcon announced expansion of its glaucoma device line by enhancing its Hydrus Microstent portfolio, focusing on training and support programs for ophthalmic surgeons. This move is seen as a strategic response to the increasing adoption of MIGS procedures across the country.Furthermore, Glaukos Corporation has initiated new clinical trials for a next-generation version of its iStent, aiming to extend its use across different types and severities of glaucoma. As FDA approval processes become more efficient in ophthalmology, companies are accelerating efforts to obtain quicker regulatory approvals for their advanced devices.Ophthalmologists across the U.S. are also adopting digital surgical visualization systems, improving precision during glaucoma interventions. Integration of AI into surgical planning tools is another emerging trend, helping personalize treatment strategies.Latest News of JapanJapan, known for its rapidly aging population, continues to be at the forefront of glaucoma innovation in Asia. Santen Pharmaceutical, headquartered in Osaka, recently collaborated with local surgical centers to launch a post-market surveillance study on long-term outcomes of its MicroShunt device, which is now being more widely adopted in Japanese hospitals.Japanese ophthalmic clinics are increasingly turning to robotic-assisted surgical platforms and enhanced imaging systems to improve glaucoma surgery precision. Moreover, ongoing government support for vision care, including public awareness campaigns around early glaucoma screening, is helping boost surgical intervention rates.The Japanese Ophthalmological Society is also partnering with universities to develop biodegradable implants for glaucoma treatment, aiming to reduce follow-up care needs and improve long-term IOP management.Experts OutlookLooking ahead to 2025 and beyond, the glaucoma surgery devices market is expected to experience further transformation. Looking ahead to 2025 and beyond, the glaucoma surgery devices market is expected to experience further transformation. Increasing patient expectations, surgeon demand for minimally invasive tools, and healthcare systems' focus on cost-effective interventions will continue to drive the market.Advances in AI, robotics, smart implantables, and personalized medicine are set to reshape surgical strategies. At the same time, expanding awareness, better screening programs, and improved access to care especially in developing regions will open new avenues for growth.With vision impairment expected to rise due to demographic shifts, the importance of safe, efficient glaucoma surgery will only intensify. The companies that invest in innovation, training, and equitable healthcare delivery are the ones most likely to shape the future of this dynamic market.

