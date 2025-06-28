Submit Release
News Search

There were 401 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,219 in the last 365 days.

Judge rules against J&J, for HHS and 340B hospitals in rebate model case

A U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia judge June 27 ruled against Johnson & Johnson and sided with the Department of Health and Human Services and hospitals in a lawsuit brought by J&J challenging the government’s authority to reject J&J’s proposed 340B rebate model. 

“In sum, based on the plain and unambiguous language of the 340B statute, and supported by its purpose and history, HRSA has the authority to ‘provide’ for discounts, rebates, or both,” Judge Rudolph Contreras wrote. “This conclusion defeats J&J’s claim that HRSA lacked the authority to require prior approval of J&J’s rebate model.”

The AHA in a friend-of-the-court brief urged the court to uphold the government’s decision to reject J&J’s proposed 340B rebate model. Others joining the AHA in the filing were the Children’s Hospital Association, the Association of American Medical Colleges and America’s Essential Hospitals.

Earlier this year, a second district judge reached the same conclusion in cases brought by five other drug companies. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Judge rules against J&J, for HHS and 340B hospitals in rebate model case

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more