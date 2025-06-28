Overnight closure of Farrington Highway westbound near Wai‘anae Mall Monday, June 30

Main, News Posted on Jun 27, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation informs highway users of an overnight closure of the Mākaha/westbound lanes of Farrington Highway between Leihoku Street and the Burger King at Wai‘anae Mall from 8 p.m. Monday, June 30, through 5 a.m. Tuesday, July 1. During this closure, a Honolulu Board of Water Supply (BWS) contractor will make pavement repairs to the road that was dug up to repair the 12-inch water main break in late April.

Travel in both directions will be maintained by contraflow in the center turn lane.

Bicyclists are advised that the westbound shoulder will also be closed during this work. Bicyclists traveling this area should either take the contraflowed lane or use the sidewalk.

HDOT thanks the Wai‘anae community in advance for its patience and adherence to the traffic control for Monday night’s closure. HDOT also thanks BWS for undertaking this work to bring the roadway back to its previous condition.

