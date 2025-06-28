DHS Awards $94 Million in Grants to Help Protect 512 Jewish Faith-Based Organizations from Targeted Violence and Terrorism

Following the terror attack in Boulder, CO and the murder of two Israeli Embassy staffers, DHS is working to counter the concern rise in antisemitic violence and terrorism

WASHINGTON – Today, the Department of Homeland Security announced it is awarding $94,416,838 to over 512 Jewish faith-based organizations across the United States through its National Security Supplemental (NSGP-NSS).

This money, part of the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, will be used to help these organizations harden their defenses against attacks. This allocation comes after a terrorist attacked demonstrators with a flamethrower and Molotov cocktails at an event in support of hostages in Gaza, and after two Israeli Embassy staffers were murdered in Washington, DC, by a terrorist who shouted, “Free Palestine.” In 2024, the ADL said it recorded a record high of 9,354 antisemitic incidents in the U.S., marking a 344% increase over the past five years.

“DHS is working to put a stop to the deeply disturbing rise in antisemitic attacks across the United States,” said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “That this money is necessary at all is tragic. Antisemitic violence has no place in this country. However, under President Trump and Secretary Noem’s leadership, we are going to do everything in our power to make sure that Jewish people in the United States can live free of the threat of violence and terrorism.”

The program, operated through FEMA, will help protect Jewish faith-based institutions from further attacks, and was advocated for by over 40 plus Jewish organizations. The funding was appropriated by Congress in response to a surge in antisemitic threats linked to the Israel Hamas war. All faith-based institutions were eligible to apply for grant funding to help defend themselves from threats including houses of worship, educational facilities, medical facilities, community centers and other faith-based institutions. More grant disbursements will follow from the NSGP.

