Chairman Comer Calls on Karine Jean-Pierre, Ian Sams, Andrew Bates, and Jeff Zients to Testify in Biden Cognitive Decline Investigation

WASHINGTON— As part of the investigation into the cover-up of President Joe Biden’s mental decline and potentially unauthorized issuance of sweeping pardons and other executive actions, House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today sent letters to Karine Jean-Pierre, Ian Sams, Andrew Bates, and Jeff Zients demanding they appear for transcribed interviews.

“President Biden’s inner circle repeatedly told the American people that he was ‘sharp as ever,’ dismissing any commentary about his obvious mental decline as ‘gratuitous.’ They fed these false talking points to progressive allies and the media, who helped perpetuate that President Biden was fit to serve. As part of our aggressive investigation into the cover-up of his cognitive decline and potentially unauthorized executive actions, we must hear from the those who aided and abetted this farce,” said Chairman Comer.

To date, Chairman Comer has called on multiple former Biden White House aides to appear for transcribed interviews. Most aides have agreed to appear voluntarily, but Chairman Comer issued subpoenas to Dr. Kevin O’Connor, President Biden’s physician, and Anthony Bernal, former Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the First Lady, after they refused to do so voluntarily.

Read the letters sent today here: