H.R. 617, American Music Tourism Act of 2025

H.R. 617 would require the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Travel and Tourism to promote music tourism in the United States and periodically report to the Congress. In 2024, $3.5 million was appropriated to carry out the requirements of the Visit America Act, a 2022 law promoting U.S. travel and tourism.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.