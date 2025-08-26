Andria Litto, 2024 Anthem Winner, Appointed Judge for 2025 Anthem Awards

Andria Litto

Andria Litto joins the 2025 Anthem Awards jury to spotlight purpose-driven work, honoring visionary storytelling and bold voices celebrating soclal impact.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed filmmaker and creative visionary Andria Litto has been officially invited as a judge for the prestigious Anthem Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences (IADAS). This exclusive honor places Litto among a global network of over 3,000 leaders and experts shaping the future of the Internet, digital media, and social impact.

"My Father Moves Mountains winning the 2024 Silver Anthem Award for Human and Civil Rights was such a huge honor and an incredible accomplishment for my film. As a judge, I now want to use my platform to highlight other creative artists who are brave enough to share their unique messages with the world. It’s a privilege to uplift voices that are driving social impact and change through storytelling,” exclaims Litto.

The Anthem Awards celebrate purpose and mission-driven work across industries, recognizing individuals, brands, and organizations committed to igniting global change. Judging for the Anthem Awards is a responsibility entrusted only to those with a proven track record of excellence and a deep understanding of the creative, technical, and cultural significance of digital storytelling.

"I am very excited to be a part of the Anthem Awards," says Litto. "I feel as if I’ve entered a new level. I’m in 'the club' now, and my opinion matters. This is what all filmmakers want to feel, that their creative input has value and that they have a voice in recognizing work that drives meaningful change."

The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences (IADAS) is renowned for its highly selective, invitation-only process for appointing judges and members, many of whom serve on panels for globally recognized honors. Litto’s appointment reflects not only her influence within the filmmaking community but also her strong commitment to championing projects that drive social, environmental, and cultural impact.

Carrying forward the legacy of her father, George Litto, a visionary who represented “artistic rebels with a cause,” Litto continues to amplify bold and courageous voices who challenge the status quo and injustices of our time. George Litto’s tireless efforts to restore the careers of blacklisted writers and directors in the late 1960s not only challenged the blatant hypocrisy of Congress, the Hollywood Studios, and the establishment, which sought to silence the views of what they labeled "overly liberal" or "communist leaning" artists. George Litto's dedication to championing marginalized voices continues to inspire Andria's commitment to brave and daring storytellers.

“I want to thank everyone at the Anthem Awards for recognizing my commitment to speaking out against those who seek to silence our first amendment rights, particularly the voices of artists. My father, George Litto, deeply understood that message, and I am proud to carry forward his legacy of championing their voices,” says Litto.

Andria Litto is a Los Angeles native and a multilingual writer, producer, director, and performer with over three decades of experience in the film and television industries. In addition to her work behind the camera, she is also an accomplished singer and trained ballet dancer, creative disciplines that continue to inspire her storytelling and artistic expression.

Litto’s documentary My Father Moves Mountains, which honors the legacy of her father, legendary agent and producer George Litto, has received international acclaim. The film has earned over a dozen awards, including the Silver Anthem Award for Human and Civil Rights, and the Outstanding Excellence Award from the Documentaries Without Borders International Film Festival, The Gabriel Garcia Marquez Award and The Impact Docs Awards among other notable festivals and awards.

