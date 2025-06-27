Kinetix Body Science Responds to Austin Athlete Demand with New Weekend Sports Massage Hours

Tammy providing sports massage to client

Established Practice Expands Availability After 12 Years of Supporting Elite Athletes Including Olympians

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kinetix Body Science, Austin's premier sports massage therapy practice, announces the expansion of service hours to include weekends, responding to growing demand from the city's thriving athletic community. Owner and licensed massage therapist Tammy Marquez made the decision after 12 years of observing increased scheduling challenges faced by competitive athletes and weekend warriors throughout Austin.

Olympic-Level Expertise Comes to Weekend Hours

Marquez brings a unique perspective to Austin sports massage, combining her background as a competitive bodybuilder with extensive experience working alongside elite athletes. Her client roster has included Olympic competitors, with notable work supporting athletes like Victoria Altman in their pursuit of peak performance and recovery.

"Working with high-level athletes has exposed me to some of the most cutting-edge modalities in the field," said Marquez. "Being a competitive athlete myself, I understand the importance of proper recovery timing. Many of my clients compete or train intensively on weekends, and traditional weekday scheduling simply wasn't meeting their needs."

Meeting Austin's Athletic Community Demands

Austin's reputation as a fitness-forward city continues to grow, with thousands of residents participating in weekend sports activities, from trail running in the Hill Country to cycling along Lady Bird Lake. The city hosts major athletic events throughout the year, including marathons, triathlons, and competitive races that often fall on weekends.

Kinetix Body Science has built its reputation over 12 years by specializing in sports massage techniques that go beyond relaxation. The practice focuses on targeted methods including cross-fiber friction, trigger point therapy, and deep tissue work designed specifically for athletes and active individuals.

Proven Track Record with Elite Athletes

Marquez's success with high-performance athletes stems from her comprehensive approach to sports massage therapy. Her work has contributed to athletes achieving personal bests and competing at the highest levels, including Olympic competition. The practice's methods address not just immediate muscle soreness but also focus on injury prevention and performance optimization.

"Tammy's attention to detail is exceptional," noted client testimonials. "She identified the root cause of my pain and developed a treatment strategy that addressed both immediate discomfort and underlying biomechanical issues during my preparation for Weightlifting World Championships and the Olympics."

Specialized Techniques for Austin Athletes

Kinetix Body Science's approach to sports massage in Austin incorporates several advanced techniques:

Targeted Sports Massage: Addressing specific demands of athletic lifestyles through methods that alleviate muscle soreness and enhance performance recovery.

Deep Tissue Massage: Providing relief from chronic tension in heavily utilized muscles using firm pressure and slow strokes to target deep muscular and connective tissue layers.

Injury Rehabilitation: Creating customized therapy plans that identify muscular imbalances and address problem areas through detailed assessments and trigger point therapy.

Austin's Growing Fitness Culture

The expansion reflects broader trends in Austin's fitness community. The city's outdoor recreation opportunities, combined with a culture that values active lifestyles, has created substantial demand for specialized sports massage services. From recreational cyclists to competitive runners preparing for events like the Austin Marathon, athletes require flexible scheduling that accommodates training and competition demands.

Weekend availability addresses a critical gap in the Austin sports massage market. Many athletes find their peak training and competition activities occur on weekends, making Monday through Friday scheduling inadequate for optimal recovery timing.

Customized Treatment Approach

Each session at Kinetix Body Science begins with thorough client assessment to identify muscle imbalances, address pain points, and target specific recovery areas. This individualized approach ensures that every treatment aligns with the client's fitness goals and enhances physical performance.

The practice serves a diverse clientele, from marathon runners seeking improved recovery times to yoga practitioners working on flexibility enhancement.

Marquez's background as both therapist and athlete allows her to understand the unique physical and mental demands faced by Austin's active community.

Looking Ahead

As Austin continues to grow as a destination for active individuals and competitive athletes, Kinetix Body Science's weekend expansion positions the practice to better serve this evolving community. The move reflects Marquez's commitment to making high-quality sports massage therapy more accessible to athletes when they need it most.

"We're not just treating symptoms," Marquez explained. "We're helping Austin athletes maintain injury-free lifestyles and achieve their performance goals. Weekend availability means we can provide that support when it's most beneficial for their training and recovery cycles."

About Kinetix Body Science

Founded by Tammy Marquez, Kinetix Body Science has served Austin's athletic community for 12 years, specializing in sports massage therapy for active individuals. The practice focuses on athletes, weekend warriors, and anyone leading an active lifestyle, providing customized treatment plans designed to enhance performance and prevent injury. Marquez holds advanced certifications in sports massage techniques and maintains a commitment to evidence-based therapeutic methods.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.