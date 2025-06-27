How to stay safe and healthy during extreme heat

Extreme heat season is in full swing.

Temperatures high enough to be dangerous to health are occurring across the country. Extreme heat, defined as temperatures above 90 degrees Fahrenheit for at least two days, can lead to serious medical issues, medical emergencies and even death.

Fortunately, there are steps you can take to prevent health problems and stay safe during extreme heat.

Follow these safety tips for extreme heat

Try to stay indoors during the hottest part of the day (usually 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

If you must be outside, dress in light, loose-fitting clothes that cover arms/legs and frequently apply SPF 30+ sunscreen. Stay in the shade as much as possible.

On hot days, avoid outdoor exercise. Do any needed outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day or evening when possible.

Drink extra water and avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.

If you feel too hot and cannot get to a cooler area, cool off with wet cloths.

Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles. Check on vulnerable family, friends and neighbors during times of extreme heat.

Fans will not cool you enough at indoor temperatures above 90*! You must seek a cooled or air-conditioned location. If your home is too hot, find a cool location: Go to the library, a shopping mall, a friend’s home or a designated cooling center.

Be prepared for power outages during extreme heat. If you rely on medical equipment or refrigerated medications, talk to your medical provider about a power outage plan.

Recognize early signs and symptoms of heat-related illness

Heat cramps: Muscle pains or spasms are the first sign that heat is affecting the body.

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke: Heavy sweating, paleness, fatigue, lightheadedness, headache, nausea, vomiting or fainting are more severe forms of heat-related illness.

If signs of heat-related illness occur: Stop any exercise Move to a cooler location Drink water or a sports drink



Stay prepared and informed

Prepare for future heat waves

VA heat resources

Together we can prepare for and stay safe during severe summer heat this year and every year.