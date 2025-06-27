How to stay safe and healthy during extreme heat
Extreme heat season is in full swing.
Temperatures high enough to be dangerous to health are occurring across the country. Extreme heat, defined as temperatures above 90 degrees Fahrenheit for at least two days, can lead to serious medical issues, medical emergencies and even death.
Fortunately, there are steps you can take to prevent health problems and stay safe during extreme heat.
Follow these safety tips for extreme heat
- Try to stay indoors during the hottest part of the day (usually 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).
- If you must be outside, dress in light, loose-fitting clothes that cover arms/legs and frequently apply SPF 30+ sunscreen. Stay in the shade as much as possible.
- On hot days, avoid outdoor exercise. Do any needed outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day or evening when possible.
- Drink extra water and avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.
- If you feel too hot and cannot get to a cooler area, cool off with wet cloths.
- Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles. Check on vulnerable family, friends and neighbors during times of extreme heat.
- Fans will not cool you enough at indoor temperatures above 90*! You must seek a cooled or air-conditioned location. If your home is too hot, find a cool location: Go to the library, a shopping mall, a friend’s home or a designated cooling center.
- Be prepared for power outages during extreme heat. If you rely on medical equipment or refrigerated medications, talk to your medical provider about a power outage plan.
Recognize early signs and symptoms of heat-related illness
- Heat cramps: Muscle pains or spasms are the first sign that heat is affecting the body.
- Heat exhaustion and heat stroke: Heavy sweating, paleness, fatigue, lightheadedness, headache, nausea, vomiting or fainting are more severe forms of heat-related illness.
- If signs of heat-related illness occur:
- Stop any exercise
- Move to a cooler location
- Drink water or a sports drink
Stay prepared and informed
- Look for local emergency alerts at weather.gov and sign up to receive alerts on the FEMA or Weather Channel apps.
- Understand the difference between Heat Outlooks, Heat Watches, and Heat Warnings/Advisories.
- Identify nearby cooling shelters, particularly for those without access to reliable air conditioning, or other cooled spaces. Cooling areas are found online or by calling 2-1-1 (state helpline) or 3-1-1 (city helpline) or on your local health department website.
- Go to heat.gov for the latest heat information and printable materials. Additional resources are available from CDC on heat health and heat stress on the job and from HHS on tools and resources.
- Remember, always follow your local guidance related to any weather emergency.
Prepare for future heat waves
VA heat resources
- VA Homeless Veterans Support: Helps Veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness connect with housing and services. Contact your local Homeless Programs Coordinator, or the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 1-877-4AID VET (877-424-3838)..
- VA Housing Support: Offers Veterans home loans to buy, refinance, build, improve or keep their home, and other housing assistance services and benefits.
- VA Disaster Assistance, Disaster Logistics Assets and Mobile Medical Units: Assistance with temporary housing, emergency prescriptions and replacement of damaged medical equipment, with various mobile assets deployed to affected areas to ensure continuity of care, including temperature-controlled medical/pharmacy units.
- Mobile Vet Centers: Vehicles with space for free, confidential counseling and crisis support with no appointments needed.
- Veterans Crisis Line: Available 24/7 at 988 (press 1) or text 838255. You do not have to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care to connect.
- VA Health Connect: Enrollees can access health care 24/7 from wherever you are.
Together we can prepare for and stay safe during severe summer heat this year and every year.
