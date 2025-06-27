OSCE annual meeting reinforces cybersecurity co-operation through cross-functional dialogue

The OSCE’s Transnational Threats Department convened the fifth annual meeting of national points of contact (PoC), in line with cyber/ICT security confidence-building measure (CBM) no. 8 on 23 June in Vienna, bringing together 69 policy and technical experts from 41 participating States.

This year’s meeting focused on bridging the gap between policy and technical communities to enhance national co-ordination and strengthen collective responses to cybersecurity challenges. The network of PoCs, a key element of the OSCE’s cyber/ICT security efforts, was reinforced as a dynamic platform for national co-ordination and international co-operation.

Participants engaged in open exchanges on national approaches to cybersecurity, sharing insights into how co-ordination among diplomats, cybersecurity professionals, and other relevant stakeholders is organized and can be improved. Thematic discussion groups explored concrete ways to deepen collaboration; through regular communication, joint activities, information exchange, and other trust-building measures.

The meeting was held as part of the project “Strengthening the work of the CBM 8 Points of Contact crisis communication network,” with financial support from Germany and the Netherlands.